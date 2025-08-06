All Hokies, All Access

Aaron Spicer
If you’ve jumped to “Enter Sandman” under the lights at Lane Stadium or shouted “Let’s Go!” from your living room, you know what Hokie football feels like — electric, emotional and unmistakably ours.
This fall, The Roanoker is celebrating everything Virginia Tech with a digital hub built for fans, alumni, students and newcomers alike — a full-access pass to the people, places and moments that define Hokie Nation.
At TheRoanoker.com/VT, you’ll find:
- Roland Lazenby’s exclusive feature on Coach Brent Pry and college football in the NIL era
- A special Boundary Corner podcast interview with Lazenby on VT football, sports journalism and legacy
- The full transcript from Coach Pry’s sit-down with Lazenby
- An exclusive From Print to Podcast episode featuring a conversation with Lazenby and your friendly neighborhood editor
- A list of game day traditions — from that iconic lunch pail to third-down key shakes (did we miss any? Let us know!)
- Tailgate-ready recipes from Southern Spoonful
- Stories by and about Lazenby, his early years in Roanoke and rise to international acclaim
- Archived coverage of Hokie sports and local athletic legends from The Roanoker archives — you remember Coach Frank Beamer, right?
Plus, we want to hear from you. Share your favorite game day photos, memories or traditions by tagging @theroanokermag and using #HokieTraditions — you might just see your story featured next!
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the maroon and orange, this is your one-stop destination for everything Virginia Tech.