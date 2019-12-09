10 Tips To Survive Your Holiday Party

× Expand Becky Ellis

After our holiday parties, I finally take a deep breath and think, it would have been so much easier if I had…

Remembered where I put my lists. I keep lists of menus, grocery items, daily “to do” items and check them off as I complete each item, then I misplace the lists. This year I am keeping all of the lists in one notebook and I am keeping it in my kitchen drawer so I won’t lose my list. Expect the unexpected. There will be spills, so don’t serve red wine or other colorful beverages because they are difficult to clean up. A guest will break a glass sometime during the evening. Have a dust buster or small broom and dustpan handy to clean away the mess and get on with the festivities as soon as possible. There will be guests with special diet, so include gluten-free and vegetarian foods on your menu and non-alcoholic beverages at your bar. Think about clean-up. Get as much trash in the last weekly garbage pick-up before the party so that your outside trash cans will be as empty as possible the day of the party. If it’s a large party, ask your neighbor if you can put some of the overflow trash in their trash can and then invite them to your party as a courtesy. Have plenty of plastic wrap and storage bags for leftovers and trash bags. Clean out your refrigerator, freezer and pantry before you begin the party preparations so you will have plenty of room to store party food. Place coolers with ice outside with extra wine/champagne/beer/sodas for refilling the bar, to free up refrigerator space. Hire a bartender if possible. This will allow you to circulate with your guests instead of being tied up behind the bar. Make sure you have plenty of ice. Place open bottles of white wine/rosé wine/champagne in large ice buckets in areas where guests congregate so they can refill their own glasses. Be prepared for hostess gifts. Have an empty vase or two for gifts of flowers and have a place on the food table to put a plate of brownies or a cheeseball that your guests bring to your home that evening. We keep a pack of small labels for wine - place the label on the back of the bottle and write the name of the guest who gave us the bottle on the label as we receive the gift. That way we can remember who gave us the bottle when we decide to drink it. Use nice quality plastic cocktail plates and festive plastic cups (unless you have staff to pick up glassware and china). I like to use glass champagne flutes for a toast on these special occasions. Plan music for the evening. I find jazz and big band are perfect background music selections. Clean whatever you can ahead of time. Clean the guest bathroom the night before and make it off limits to family until party time. Plan what you are going to wear (and it might be a good idea to find out what your partner/spouse is going to wear). This way you can avoid doing last minute ironing or looking for an outfit when you are busy with last-minute party preparations. Serve appetizers cold, at room temperature or in chafing dishes. Heating up your oven will heat up your kitchen and because guests tend to congregate in the kitchen, someone will always be standing right in front of the oven door you need to open.

Remember that your guests want to enjoy your company and the time you take to plan ahead of time will be appreciated by all because you can take a deep breath and enjoy your own party. Cheers!

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.