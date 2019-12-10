Asian Chicken Soup

× Expand Rebecca Jackson

In winter, as bitter winds rattle our eaves and shake the rooftops, diving into a big bowl of restorative chicken soup is a perfect remedy for many ills of this dark, cold season.

I have an affinity for things Asian, and just recently ran across a recipe on a British website that appealed to me and I'd like to share my version of it. You can add diced carrots and sweet potatoes, too, to this vitamin rich and flavorful soup.

Chicken Soup with Rice, Ginger and Soy

4 cups chicken broth

3 cloves garlic thinly sliced

1 one-inch piece fresh ginger, grated

1 pound boneless chicken thighs or breasts, chopped

1/3 cup long grain rice

3 ounces baby spinach (3 cups)

Pepper to taste (or dashes of Sciracha sauce to taste)

A few dashes of soy sauce1 can sliced mushrooms

In a medium pot, bring broth, 2 cups water, garlic and ginger to a simmer over medium heat. Add chicken and rice and simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Add rice, cover pot and simmer until rice is tender. Remove pot from heat and stir in soy sauce, spinach, mushrooms and pepper sauce. Enjoy!

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.