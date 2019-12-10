How to Make Dal Makkhani

× Expand Rebecca Jackson

One of my favorite Indian dishes, especially during the holiday season and meals of meaty overindulgence, is Dal Makkhani, a spicy vegetarian entree of rich, creamy lentils. I first encountered this meal, which will warm you from head to foot in a flash, at a little hole in the wall Indian eatery in a restored 19th century building on the Charlottesville mall. It was served with naan flatbread dusted with fresh bits of cilantro, part of a memorable, romantic lunch my husband and I shared during the early days of our courtship.

Dal Makkhani

1 large garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon ground cayenne

Salt to taste

½ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 Tablespoon butter

1 cup lentils

½ cup dried kidney beans

1 cup pureed tomatoes

2 piece of fresh ginger, grated

Prepare the lentils and beans, washing them and then soaking them overnight in water that covers them. Drain.

Put the lentils and beans in a pressure cooker or Instant Pot. Add tomatoes, ginger, garlic, chili powder, 1 teaspoon salt and four cups of water. Close and seal the lid, then cook on high pressure for 30 minutes before letting the pressure release naturally.

Once the pressure has released, hit cancel to reset the pressure cooker. Open the lid, venting steam away from you. Stir the dal, and using a potato masher, crush the dal as much as you can. Taste, adding salt as needed.

Select the sautee setting and set to normal. Add the cream, 1 tablespoon of butter, and garam masala and stir until dal reaches desired consistency (thick). Transfer dal to a serving dish and add another dollop of butter on top.

Note: Purchase garam masala from Penzey's Spices (Penzeys.com). It's also available at various groceries in the region, such as Kroger and Fresh Market. Recipes also are available online.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.