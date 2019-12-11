What To Do With Extra Bloody Mary Mix

‘Tis the season to have lots of leftovers and that includes bar mixes. What to do with the half bottle of Bloody Mary mix that is taking up space in your refrigerator?

Freeze Bloody Mary mix in ice cube trays to use in future Bloody Marys (they won’t dilute the drink as they melt).

Make Red Snapper cocktails – using gin instead of the traditional vodka.

Adds a little zing to chili or gazpacho.

Marinate steak or chicken. Cover meat with Bloody Mary mix, sprinkle liberally with salt and freshly ground black pepper, cover and marinate in refrigerator overnight.

Make a spicy Shrimp Dip.

Make Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs:

Becky Ellis Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs

Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs

Makes 12 deviled eggs.

6 boiled eggs

½ cup Thai Chili pickles (available at Walmart)

¼ teaspoon prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons Bloody Mary mix (I like Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bloody Mary Mix for this recipe.*)

2 teaspoons Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Pepper Sauce

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Garnish:

6 strips bacon, cooked crisp, crumbled

Thinly sliced pimiento stuffed green olives

Celery leaves

Spanish Paprika

Peel boiled eggs. Cut a tiny piece off each end of the eggs (so that the eggs will sit up straight on a serving plate). Cut eggs in half vertically. Remove yolks from eggs and place in a small bowl. Mash yolks with fork and add horseradish, Bloody Mary mix, pepper sauce, mayonnaise and black pepper. Stir to combine.

Fill a pastry bag with yolk filling. Pipe filling into each egg half. Garnish with crumbled bacon, olive slice and a celery leaf. Sprinkle eggs with paprika. Serve chilled.

*Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bloody Mary Mix and Pepper Sauce are available at Ladles and Linens, downtown Roanoke.

Bloody Mary Shrimp Dip

6 jumbo raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

4 ounces softened cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon Bloody Mary mix

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon minced red onion

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon non-pareil capers

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Tostitos Hint of Lime Tortilla Chips and celery sticks

Fill small pan with water and add Old Bay Seasoning. Bring water to a boil. Add shrimp and cook until pink and opaque, about 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Place cream cheese, sour cream, Bloody Mary mix, lemon juice, red onion, salt, horseradish, capers and Worcestershire sauce in a mixing bowl. Stir to combine.

Chop shrimp into tiny pieces. Add to cream cheese mixture and stir to combine. Cover bowl and place in refrigerator until service. Serve with Tostitos Hint of Lime Tortilla Chips and celery sticks for dipping.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.