A Blue Ribbon Day: Celebrating Chicken Cordon Bleu!

Give yourself a blue ribbon for making this recipe…after all the French term “Cordon Bleu” is translated to mean “blue ribbon.” This Thursday, April 4, we celebrate National Chicken Cordon Bleu Day. Let’s have some fun with a mini version of the classic recipe and serve it as an aperitif with a champagne toast to this elegant dish. The traditional recipe calls for tender chicken fillets are butterflied and stuffed with Swiss cheese and ham, coated with parmesan cheese and bread crumbs and then baked or fried to crunchy perfection. The mini version uses the same mouthwatering ingredients with the addition of Dijon mustard to add a little zing to these delicious morsels.

Mini Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

Yield: 24

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray mini muffin tins lightly with vegetable spray.

1 boneless skinless chicken breast

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 frozen puff pastry sheet, thawed

6 teaspoons Grey Poupon Dijon mustard

7 ounces thinly sliced brown sugar deli ham

½ cup grated gruyere cheese

Salt and pepper

Place chicken on a cutting board and pound flat with a meat mallet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place olive oil in a sauté pan and fry, turning once, until chicken is browned and cooked through. Place chicken in the refrigerator to cool. Once the chicken has completely cooled, cut it into small pieces that will fit inside the muffin cups.

Cut puff pastry into 24 rounds with a 2 1/8” biscuit cutter. Place rounds in mini muffin tins. Place ¼ teaspoon Grey Poupon Dijon mustard on each puff pastry round and spread the mustard around to cover the bottom of the pastry.

Cut the ham into 24 rounds with a 2 1/8” biscuit cutter. Place ham rounds on top of the mustard in the muffin cups. Place a piece of chicken on top of each round of ham. Place 1 teaspoon grated gruyere cheese on top of the chicken and press down to make the cheese even with the top of the muffin cup.

Bake the cordon bleus for 18 minutes in preheated 400 degree Fahrenheit oven or until the crust is baked and the cheese on top is lightly browned. Serve warm.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.