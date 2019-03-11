An Interview with Walker Hayes

Walker Hayes will perform at The Harvester on March 14, 2019. Learn more about tickets here.

× Expand Matthew Berinato Walker Hayes

With his second headlining tour Dream On It currently underway, Walker Hayes sat down to talk about his favorite part about being on tour, exciting upcoming projects, and the challenges that come with singing such personal songs.

Walker Hayes is quickly becoming one to watch in the country music scene. He’s charted three singles on Hot Country Songs, with his 2017 song “You Broke Up With Me” blowing up as his first Top 10 hit. He kicked off his second headlining tour, Dream On It, earlier this year where fans can expect to hear all of their favorites, including Hayes’ new hit “90’s Country” which continues to climb the country charts.

“I’m so jacked to announce my Dream On It Tour and get back on the road,” Hayes said in a press release. “Thank you to my fans for working so hard to help me pick the perfect tour name. Y’all have been involved since the beginning, so it only seemed fitting to have y’all be part of it.”

According to Hayes, fans proposed several other strong contenders for the tour’s name, but Dream On It was the perfect fit. “A lot of people had great ideas,” recalls Hayes, “but Dream On It made the most sense. It struck us hard. It was a bullseye because it has to do with “90s Country,” but also my mentality and my story of not giving up and continuing to persevere and continuing to dream despite all odds and just enjoying the journey. To me, a lot of emphasis is put on the attainment and the grasp of the dream, when in fact, it’s the journey and the process that’s the most magical. It’s the actual dreaming on it. Right now we’re sitting on a little bit of success, but anyone in my family will tell you, I don’t know where my platinum record is but my dearest memories are chasing it.”

Hayes is no stranger to hard work and perseverance. After moving to Nashville in 2005 with his wife to pursue a career in country music, it ended up taking several record deals and over a decade before the release of his debut full-length album. Almost 15 years later, Hayes has definitely made a name for himself in the business and inspired his fans with his thoughtful lyrics and distinctive sound.

“We learned a lot and also gained a lot of confidence,” says Hayes, referencing his first headlining tour, Good as Gold. “Your first headlining tour is such a unique experience. You’re a little bit nervous. Now we’re revisiting these towns, so you have a little more confidence as you go in. I think that helps as you preform because you’re not fighting with nerves or fears or insecurities; you’re getting out there on stage knowing these people bought a ticket because they want to hear the songs. And while I don’t think you ever fully embrace what’s really happening, that’s always exciting to ponder and think about while we’re out there. It allows you to get out of your way and just enjoy the night with the fans and that translates.”

Hayes is currently less than halfway through the Dream On It tour, but describes it as being “super affirming. You’re reminded each night of how many people connect with what you’re doing. Because when you’re away from your fans, all artists deal with a lot of insecurities and questions. And when you get out there on your own headlining tour, that’s when you really experience the feedback at its best. You get face to face with those people and it’s so awesome to hear them vocalize their feelings about what your music means to them because it means the same thing to me. And you want to be doing it for something other than just a job.”

According to Hayes, his favorite part about being on tour, however, is the VIP sessions, which is comprised of an hour-long question and answer session with 100 fans. “They just want to know about my life, my kids, my wife, our story…they love to ask questions and I love to answer them. That’s my favorite part.”

× Expand Matthew Berinato Walker Hayes

When asked if a fan ever asked a question that really stuck with him, Hayes said, “Somebody asked the other day if some of my songs touch on such a personal level that sometimes I regret writing about it or putting it out there. Or do I feel kind of vulnerable? And I thought that was such an interesting question because yes, there are a lot of songs, for instance, “Beer in the Fridge.” Some nights when I’m singing it I’m like, man, are these people really listening? Do they still like me despite what this song says about me? The same thing with “Halloween.” There’s a line in the song that says, “Hell, I don’t know why I’m like this. But what would it change if I knew? Maybe my parents messed up, but hey they’re just dressed up kids too.” My parents were actually in the audience, and so I was very uncomfortable singing that lyric into my father’s eyes, but it’s also true, and I know he knows it’s true, and he knows it’s true for him and his parents. A lot of times when you’re in a writer’s room you tend to be a little braver than maybe you would be out in public.”

Hayes’ current favorite song to perform live is “Better Than Me,” which he plays with the full band right after his famous hit “You Broke Up With Me.” “My favorite song to perform just acoustic though,” he says, “is “90s Country.” I’m really feeling the crowd interaction grow with that song and I remember that with “You Broke Up With Me.” I remember noticing people are hearing this, they’re starting to sing along. That’s kind of where I am with 90’s country, and that’s just a great feeling.”

After the tour wraps up, Hayes is looking forward to fair and festival season as well as continuing a new project, the Shack Track subscription box. “To me that’s just a way of getting fans more music and more content,” says Hayes. “It’s a lot of personal content. It’s going to have songs and forms of songs that no one else will ever hear.”

So far only one box has been released to the lucky first 100 fans who ordered, which Hayes described as “more or less a test.” The second box is set to release the week of March 19, including an exclusive Shack Track song, exclusive merchandise item, a handwritten letter from Walker Hayes, hand-picked branded goods tailored to each Shack Track song, a signed photograph and behind-the-scenes, never-before-seen content.

“To me, this is therapeutic,” says Hayes. “This is how you share music while you’re waiting on the commercial side of things to evolve. As artists, it’s tough when you’re putting out one song a year and an album every year and a half – there’s a lot of material that goes unshared. It’s nice that my team tried to create a way where I can continue to create and share the real and more intimate and personal music with my fans.”

Hayes’ Dream On It Tour has 30 dates total, and he’ll be performing at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on March 14. His Shack Track subscription box can be found on his website, walkerhayes.com.