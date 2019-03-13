× Expand Becky Ellis

March 14, 2019 is National Potato Chip Day. Have you noticed how many different flavors of potato chips there are in the grocery? Every flavor from traditional sea salt to black truffle and olive oil, even Nashville hot chicken flavor! I like to think of myself as somewhat of a potato chip connoisseur if only due to the number of potato chips I’ve eaten in my life.

Potato chips are my favorite food group. I absolutely love them. My favorite brand and variety can vary but I do like them crunchy and flavorful. At the moment my favorites are the Red Rock Deli brand lime and black pepper chips and Grandma Utz hand-cooked potato chips.

You just can’t beat a really good onion dip to serve with potato chips. Here’s my best ever recipe for Caramelized Onion Dip…it always disappears quickly when I serve it to guests. This chip and dip combo is a delightful pairing with champagne too - it was one of Marilyn Monroe’s favorite snacks.

Caramelized Onion Dip

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups yellow onion, chopped into small pieces

½ cup red onion, chopped into small pieces

1 large shallot, chopped into small pieces

3 tablespoons champagne or white wine

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ cups sour cream

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 bunch scallions, chopped

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon capers

Chopped chives for garnish

Melt 2 tablespoons butter and olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add onions, shallot and a pinch of salt. Cook without stirring until onions start to soften and color, about 2 or 3 minutes. Caramelize onions by stirring them and reduce heat to medium. Add 2 tablespoons butter and continue cooking onions until golden brown, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking or burning.

Once onions have reached desired color, add champagne or white wine. Scrape bottom of pan to pick up any caramelized bits and fold them back into onion mixture. Remove from heat and stir in thyme and garlic powder.

Place the sour cream, mayonnaise, one half of the scallions, salt, pepper, lemon zest and capers in a mixing bowl. Add caramelized onion mixture to the sour cream mixture and stir to combine all ingredients. Garnish the dip with chopped scallions and chives. Serve with potato chips or crudités.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.