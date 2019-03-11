Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Reuben Dip

× Expand Becky Ellis

I love everything Irish, especially Irish beer, fried potatoes and a big yummy Reuben Sandwich (technically an American deli concoction) with layers of corned beef, melty Swiss cheese, dripping with sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing. As March 17 approaches, I like to make this dip reminiscent of my favorite sandwich…Reuben Dip! Recently, at Tower’s Kroger, I found the perfect crunchy potato chip to serve with my dip: Red Rock Deli brand. I am partial to the Lime and Black Pepper or Aged Cheddar and Dijon. You can go the more traditional route and serve this dip with Rye and Caraway Triscuits.

Reuben Dip

2 cups cooked corned beef, chopped into cubes (Cooking your own corned beef is worth the time, the flavor is much better than deli corned beef. I like to cook my corned beef in my slow cooker with 3 bottles of Guinness beer for a 3 pound corned beef.)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

6 ounces grated Swiss cheese

½ cup Thousand Island dressing

1 cup sauerkraut

8 ounces sour cream

1 cup French fried onions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place corned beef, Dijon mustard and cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Add Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut and sour cream. Stir to combine all ingredients. Spray a 1 quart oven-proof baking dish lightly with vegetable oil. Place corned beef mixture in the dish. Bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes (mixture will begin to bubble around the edges when it is completely warmed). Remove from oven and stir. Turn oven off. Sprinkle dip with French fried onions. Return dip to oven, without turning oven back on, for 5 more minutes. Serve warm.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.