Beets: Great Health in a Yummy Package

The bulb and the greens of this health-packed side dish are simply packed with nutrients and they come in more colors than red.

Beets, like vinegar and garlic, are an often-overlooked super-health food, especially for those who have diabetes. Right now, you can add a little variety to the normal beat side dish by picking up yellow beets and either serving them alone or mixed with red beets for a colorful dish.

Beets are great for diabetics because they are high in nitric oxide, which dilates capillaries, improving the flow of blood and sending oxygen and nutrients to tissues. That allows the transportation of more waste.

Diabetes turns blood into sludge and clogs the vessels, allowing blood to flow one cell at a time. If vessels are blocked, that can't happen. The nitrogen oxide can help with diabetes sympoms and in some cases decrease incidence of amputations, blindness, kidney challenges, low energy and poor metabolism.

Beets are also a health benefit for those without diabetes. They encourage increased energy and stamina, promote heart health and blood pressure levels.

Beets are something of a wonder food, from a health standpoint, but they are also yummy. I like them in rice vinegar and Spanish olive oil with a sprinkling of stevia for just a hint of sweet taste (and without the negatives of sugar).

They're absurdly easy to prepare. Simply boil them (skin on) until they are firm, but soft. Let them cool, then peel off the skin by pressing your fingers on it and sliding the skin off. Soak the sliced or diced beets in the vinegar, oil and stevia (with a bit of sweet onion if you're of a mind) and you have a side dish that I often consider a main dish.

Oh, and for heaven's sake, don't throw away the greens. You can saute them in olive oil and garlic or simply boil them until they are tender. The greens supply protein, phosphorus and zinc, along with plenty of fiber. They have impressive amounts of antioxidants vitamin B6, magnesium, potassium, copper and manganese. They are low in fat and cholesterol. And they taste great.

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).