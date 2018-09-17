The Romance of Rosé Cidre

× 1 of 4 Expand Becky Ellis × 2 of 4 Expand Becky Ellis × 3 of 4 Expand Becky Ellis × 4 of 4 Expand Becky Ellis Prev Next

You say “cider” and I say “cidre” (the French name for cider) but all the same it is delightful. Find the romance behind the label:

Rosé Cider can be elegant and sweet. One of my favorites that I found at Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar is Domaine du Verger’s Rosé Cidre Bouche. This is the perfect cider if you like your liquid apples on the sweeter side. This French cider is made with Baya Marisa red-fleshed apples to give it a rosé hue. These apples are also known as Tickled Pink Apples.

Speaking of pink, the color of rosé cider is known as Millennial Pink which is the color of the top of the Grand Budapest Hotel. Beige with just a touch of blush to a peach-salmon. It is trendy while being nostalgic.

If you prefer dry cider then you are in luck. There are several varieties of dry rosé cider. One of my favorites is Wölffer No. 139 Dry Rosé Cider available at River and Rail Restaurant. Made by the Halsey Family in Bridgehampton, upstate New York, it is crisp, fresh and very sippable. The family says their cider represents the days filled with bohemian spirit – artistry, freedom and youthful exuberance. Isn’t that romantic?

In the dry cider spectrum, here are a few selections listed in order of my taste preference:

Wölffer No. 139 Dry Rosé Cider, my favorite! Original Sin Dry Rosé Cider. Made with perfectly ripe New York apples. Beautiful blush color. Crisp with a semi-dry finish. Available at Barrel Chest. Angry Orchard Rosé Cider would be a good cider to try if you’ve never tasted hard cider. It is light and reminds me of white zinfandel. Gala, Fuji, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Granny Smith and red-fleshed apples sourced in France. Strawberry, watermelon and green apple flavors. Available at Kroger. Crispin Rosé is a blend of apple and pear juice crafted with rose petals and hibiscus. Fairly heavy on the floral notes. Available at Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.