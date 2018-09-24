Coming Home: Amtrak - RNK

× Expand Jennifer Fenrich

We cherish images of home differently, yet the mountains capture a universal image for all of us here in the Valley. Away from big city lights, crowds and congestion, we welcome the dark landscapes, void of all light where quiet trails prevail. I love visiting big cities, but I am always serenely happy to return to the mountains.

Returning home comes in various modes from cars to planes to buses. After a 38 year gap of no passenger rail service, Amtrak returned to Roanoke last October.

Since the arrival to Roanoke, Amtrak brings a welcomed alternative to traditional transportation. Below find some nuts and bolts about RNK (Amtrak’s abbreviation for the Roanoke station). Always check Amtrak.com for current information and requirements.

An addition to the Northeast Regional Route, Amtrak leaves Roanoke every day to Washington, DC with a few stops along the way (roughly a 5-hour train ride)

Connecting to the Northeast Regional Route, enables easier access to Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston

Purchase tickets on Amtrak’s website

Board the train 30 minutes prior to departure

Carry-on requirements: two carry-on personal items and two carry-on items

Conveniences: free Wi-Fi, a Café Car for food purchases, and a Quiet Car for uninterrupted work time

Parking: adjacent to the platform pay $5/day or visit https://www.roanokestation.com/ for special discounts offered to Amtrak patrons

Need a ride to the train station? Check out LYFT or Smart Way Commuter Service from Blacksburg (details on the Amtrak Roanoke brochure)

Download the Amtrak Roanoke brochure for additional information

The Railside Linear Walk is located one block from the bus station or adjacent to the Virginia Museum of Transportation – a great viewing site for children to watch the train’s arrival and/or departure

A Few Statistics

Kelsey S. Webb, the PR and Marketing Specialist for the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, provided the following data:

Average daily ridership from Roanoke to all destinations Northeast is roughly 166

Monthly ridership at the Roanoke Station grew from 251 in October 2017 to 5,325 in June 2018

69% of passengers ride for leisure

31% of passengers ride for business purposes

Staring out the window, past the mountains and rivers, life rolls by . . .

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.