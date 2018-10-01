Piggin’ Out At BaconFestVA

× 1 of 4 Expand Becky Ellis BaconFest helpers from Roanoke Catholic School × 2 of 4 Expand Becky Ellis Bacon and strawberries × 3 of 4 Expand Becky Ellis Bacon caprese skewers × 4 of 4 Expand Becky Ellis Bacon mac and cheese Prev Next

Bacon is my favorite food group. It is the main reason that I am not a vegetarian. I’m like that dog on the Beggin’ Strips commercial…BACON! BACON! BACON!!! So when I heard there was a bacon festival in Elmwood Park on Saturday (September 29, 2018) I was one of the first in line to buy my piggy ticket. Here’s what made the event sizzle:

I could be a little piggy or a whole hog porker at the festival. After paying my $5 admission fee I could purchase tasting tickets – piglet portion 4 for $10, porker 8 for $15, or the whole hog 12 for $20. They also offered a $50 VIP (Very Important Piggy) ticket that included special VIP seating, signature sampling all day and a Bacon Fest T-shirt. This year’s event benefited the Roanoke Catholic School. Judging from the long line in front of their booth, the school’s menu was one of the most popular. They offered Bacon Mac and Cheese, Bacon Tikka Masala with Steamed Rice, Bacon Granola and Bacon Stuffed and Wrapped Chicken Wings. Roanoke Catholic School (RCS) Chef Peter Radjou has been the BaconFest winner 5 times in the past. He and his daughter Cathy Radjou paired up to present the event this year. This is the sixth year that the festival has been held in Roanoke. BaconFest is family friendly and dog friendly. Children’s activities were scattered throughout the festival to keep the little ones entertained. One of my favorite offering was the Kupkakery (specialty bakery in Rocky Mount) fresh strawberries dipped in white chocolate and rolled in crispy crumbled bacon. UpTown Band provided fun pop and rock music for the festival goers to enjoy in that afternoon. All types of foods – from savory to spicy to sweet – were represented at the festival. Bacon Sushi, Jalapeno Bacon, Maple Bacon Crumb Cake, Bacon Jam, Bacon Dusted Cotton Candy, Bacon Wrapped Pretzels, Bacon Mac and Cheese! BaconFestVa has a Facebook page so that we can follow along and find out the date of the next Roanoke Bacon Fest! Follow them here.

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.