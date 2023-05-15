Fincastle Hosts Third Annual Wines and Roses Festival

× Expand Courtesy of Botetourt Chamber of Commerce

The Third annual Wines and Roses Festival comes to beautiful Virginia Mountain Vineyards in Fincastle, Virginia this Saturday. This event celebrates the full bloom of the red roses that adorn the vineyard along with the opportunity to experience the great taste of award-winning estate wines. In addition to enjoying this exceptional vineyard and the panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, vendors from all over the State will be at this festival showcasing their hand-crafted goods and great food.

Jacqui Sobieski, owner of Virginia Mountain Vineyards, is creating an event that highlights the extraordinary amount of artistic talent in the area. She hopes to remind people that artistry is “alive and well” in Botetourt County. When she came to this area, she felt there was an opportunity to create an Art Festival that compares to other well-known artistic towns, that would bring tourists to the Botetourt area. She was inspired to open her vineyard to artists in the area and organize a regional event that attracts visitors to Botetourt County. “Botetourt County has an enormous amount of talent, and this was something we saw as an opportunity to organize an event showcasing these artists in the beautiful setting of Virginia Mountain Vineyards.”

A performance by native Southwest Virginia country singer Luke Whittaker is added to the day’s agenda as a new feature of the festival. The gates are open from 12 pm until 6 pm. Admission is free and there is plenty of parking onsite.

The vendors displaying their handcrafted goods are: Mountain Thyme Honey & Gifts, Sweet Magnolia Wax & Co., Valley Vet Goods, Stavroula Borovich, Mountain Valley Art, Let's Graze Charcuterie by Kristen, Crazy Creations by Jodi, Skunk & Owl Designs, Pink Zebra, Bees Wraps by Eva, Toetally - Beauty for Your Feet, Sew Cutes Gifts 4 U, The Salty Bee, Jewelry by Susan, Diterhaus Woodshop Creations, Hannalei, Big Lick Custom Cups, Sun & Spruce, Bite Me Confections, Scallyway Letterpress, North Mountain Candle Co., Homespun Market, and Paw Paw's.

Food vendors include Cookin' Mamas, A&A Kettle Corn, and Delicia's Ice.

Virginia Mountain Vineyards is located at 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia.