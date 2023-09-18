First Annual International Wine & Food Festival Coming to Berglund Center

Berglund Center & The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association present the First Annual International Wine and Food Festival.

Berglund Center and The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association is excited to announce the First Annual International Wine and Food Festival — a celebration of wine, food, music and fun that you don’t want to miss!

VIP Tickets

$75/person

VIP 1-Hour Early Admission (1:00 – 2:00)

Special “Exclusive” VIP Reserve Wine Tasting — includes Tasting Glass and personal conversations with wine experts

Unlimited wine tastings from many Virginia and International Wineries

Delectable food bites paired with the wines

Musical entertainment

Full (and first) access to the Main Wine Event in the Special Event Center (2:00 – 5:00) as well as first viewing of the Silent Auction.

General Admission Tickets

$60/person (2:00p – 5:00p)

Includes Tasting Glass, unlimited wine tasting from many Virginia and International Wineries

Delectable food bites paired with the wines

Musical entertainment

Designated Driver/Food Tasting Only

$20 (includes soft drink/bottled water)

Live Music to be provided by Cinematheque in the Special Event Center. Silent Auction!

Co-Sponsored by The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association and the Berglund Civic Center

Tickets are on sale NOW and are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: October 21st, 2023 | Berglund Special Events Center

Show Time: 2:00pm, 1:00pm VIP Entry

Tickets: VIP - $75, GA - $60

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at BerglundCenter.live for more information.

Contact: Valerie Brown

Executive Director | The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association | 540.362.3293 | Valerie@WilliamsonRoad.org