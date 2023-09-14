Humble Hustle’s “Not Your Average Week” Promotes Collaboration and Community

× Expand Courtesy of Humble Hustle Ten local and regional music acts will play at Saturday’s festival for Humble Hustle’s “Not Your Average Week”.

Looking for something to do next week? Kicking off on Monday, Humble Hustle’s “Not Your Average Week” will be chock full of activities for families, young adults, and professionals alike.

From a Monday farmers market to a Thursday happy hour to a Saturday reggae festival at the park, the event’s organizers have ensured that they are offering something for everybody. Roanokers can then slide into the next week with Sunday’s Humble Hustle collaborative brunch at The Green Goat.

The week’s events are part of Humble Hustle’s “Not Your Average Year” initiative. The Northwest Roanoke-based organization serves Black youth while connecting diverse communities in the greater Roanoke area. Through “Not Your Average Year,” Humble Hustle has been working to present Roanokers with new, innovative opportunities for community-building and collaboration.

Each event is geared to provide new experiences and collaborative opportunities to participants according to Humble Hustle marketing coordinator Julia Manning.

“Our events are helping [attendees] make new memories and new opportunities,” Manning says. Some of the week’s activities will also provide funding for the organization’s youth programs, she says.

The week will kick off with a farmers market at The Collective event space on Monday. The pop-up market will feature several farm stands with fresh produce in partnership with the Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP).

The market will feature family-friendly activities such as face-painting and a bounce house, Manning says. Hollins University, Roanoke College, and Virginia Western Community College will all have representatives on-site. Food trucks will also be present, allowing families an easy option for dinner.

On Thursday, Humble Hustle and Get2KnowNoke invite the city’s professionals to join the fun with a happy hour at downtown’s Century Park. Humble Hustle has collaborated with Get2KnowNoke and the Roanoke Regional Partnership (RRP) to present the Q3 Social which will feature craft beer, wine, music, and networking from 5-8 p.m. The event will allow young professionals from diverse backgrounds to meet one another in a fun and welcoming environment.

“When we push ourselves out of our comfort zones and commune with folks outside our daily bubbles then we can benefit in a variety of ways,” RRP director of talent strategies Julia Boas says.

“I just want everyone to meet new friends, have fun, and figure out ways we could all be working together,” Boas adds.

Partnerships with area organizations are at the heart of Humble Hustle’s “Not Your Average Week.” With each activity they plan for the community, the folks at Humble Hustle are collaborating with other organizations to introduce participants to the numerous opportunities available across the Roanoke region.

For Humble Hustle, Manning recognizes that facilitating a diverse community will provide all participants with access to the region’s many resources and activities.

“With these collaborations, more people will have exposure to all the incredible things people are doing in the community,” she says.

The Q3 social and happy hour mark the beginning of Humble Hustle’s busy weekend. On Saturday, the organization will celebrate the community with the Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival at Wasena Park.

Ten local and regional music acts will play at Saturday’s festival. Numerous vendors and food trucks will be on site. Family-friendly activities will be stationed around the park, including a YMCA-sponsored kids’ zone.

Admission to the event starts at $20 per person. VIP packages are available as well.

“With it being our fifth year, it's just going to be bigger and better than previous years. We're celebrating the community and the diversity in the community,” Manning says.

Following the festival, the week will end with Sunday brunch at The Green Goat. The morning will feature great food, music, and fun for the entire community.

“We have something for everyone to enjoy and experience – things that are the root of the Roanoke community,” Manning says.

“We love to see the community come [to these events]. If you’re not coming out, you might be missing out a little bit,” she added.