Roanoke Lifestyle Salutes the ‘Good, True and Beautiful’

A new outdoor lifestyle brand celebrates what makes Roanoke such a special place to call home.

× Expand Courtesy of Saralyn Hamilton

Growing up, Saralyn Hamilton lived in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina before venturing to Southwest Virginia to attend Emory & Henry College where she met her now-husband, Stephen.

Born and raised in Roanoke, Stephen has always had a fondness for the area, and it wasn’t long before Saralyn fell for its charms as well. After working in London and backpacking across Europe for a few months, she moved to Roanoke, married Stephen, added two sweet kiddos to their family and have lived in the region happily ever since.

“If I had to pick my most favorite thing about Roanoke, it would be that it is a wonderful place to start a family and raise children,” says Saralyn. “You don’t have to grow up here for Roanoke to grow on you. There is something about Roanoke – the geography, its people and the resiliency of this community – that we identify with.”

Courtesy of Saralyn Hamilton "After countless logo iterations on cocktail napkins, notebook paper and digital media, we landed on what we have as the trademark 'ROA' for Roanoke Lifestyle," says Saralyn Hamilton.

It was a mix of this deep appreciation for the region, its outdoor amenities and one fateful conversation with a couple sporting decorative abbreviations on their hats on Georgia’s St. Simons Island – a place where Saralyn made so many memories as a little girl – that kickstarted the founding of the pair’s community-centered small business, Roanoke Lifestyle.

“It all just clicked,” says Saralyn. “Our friends on St. Simons had created more than a logo; it was a lifestyle brand that was beloved by the community and represented what is good, true and beautiful about their area.”

While the task of designing a logo that would encompass what makes Roanoke so special was a daunting one, Saralyn’s work in freelance marketing and Stephen’s background in brand strategy came in handy.

They chose “ROA” as the base of the logo and incorporated unique, easily recognizable attributes of the region into the design. The pair knew right away that the famous Mill Mountain Star had to be the anchor. “The ‘A’ had to be the ‘Star’ – it’s an ‘if you know, you know,’ kind of thing,” says Saralyn.

The design was made complete with mountains and waterways – two characteristics of Roanoke that knit the community together.

Roanoke Lifestyle’s trademark “ROA” can be found on almost all of their merchandise, including their shirts, hats, koozies, dog collars, tree ornaments, bottle openers and more.

The Hamiltons also developed a product line called “Letting it Shine.” While the original concept was for it to be a t-shirt design featuring Mill Mountain Star, the line ended up growing to serve an even greater purpose.

“In between talks with some curious neighbors who caught wind of our project, we made a connection to Mr. Bob Kinsey. Bob’s father, Roy, started the Kinsey Sign Company at the turn of the 19th century. In May, Bob turned 98 years old, and we had the good fortune of meeting with him to talk at length about the procurement, design and commencement of the Mill Mountain Star.

× Expand Courtesy of Saralyn Hamilton Saralyn and Stephen with Bob Kinsey.

“Unbeknownst to us, a month after meeting Bob, a news story broke, citing a report that raised concerns about the future for the Star. There are no coincidences, and we took this bit of fate as our charge to answer the call.”

The Hamiltons quickly launched the “Letting it Shine” campaign, in which 10% of the proceeds of each sale made from the “Letting it Shine” line go toward restoration efforts for the iconic landmark.

As a community brand serving as ambassadors for the region, Stephen and Saralyn are always looking for ways support and better the place they call home. Some of these efforts include preserving and enhancing outdoor recreational areas, but Saralyn says that when other opportunities present themselves, Roanoke Lifestyle is ready to lend a hand.

Courtesy of Saralyn Hamilton The Hamilton Family

“Whether it’s a pre-race vendor at the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, participating as a sponsor for Project Faith at Apple Ridge Farm, donating merchandise to Crystal Spring Elementary School and West End Center or pledging support for the Friends of the Blue Ridge, there is an abundance of ways Roanoke Lifestyle is presently serving and will continue to serve.”

With an entire village of supporters backing them, Saralyn and Stephen were able to bring their passion project to life. Another beautiful thing about the brand is that all members of the Hamilton family, no matter how small (or furry!) are contributors. “Charlotte and Carson [the pair’s children] help package and ship out orders. We even include our two-year-old English Springer Spaniel, Bishop, who takes modeling seriously.”

Since business began earlier this year, Roanoke Lifestyle has received an overwhelming amount of support and encouragement, for which the Hamiltons couldn’t be more grateful and humbled.

“The feeling of seeing something you love take shape and become an expression of joy that is embraced by others is truly amazing,” says Saralyn.

“The founding of Roanoke Lifestyle is truly an experience of embarking on a journey to connect people to place. It is our hope that Roanoke Lifestyle serves the community as a compliment to the unmistakable beauty and guiding light that draws people to the Star City.”

Give Roanoke Lifestyle a follow on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on their latest product releases and for announcements regarding in-person events they'll be setting up shop at. In addition to making purchases at events, you can shop their products at Mast General Store in downtown or on their website, roanokelifestyle.com.