Roanoke City Art Show Showcases City Influencers

× Expand Lindsey Hull Attendees view artwork on the first floor of the Noel C. Taylor municipal building.

Roanoke City’s Noel C. Taylor municipal building was unusually busy last night as people packed the hallways to view artwork featuring the likenesses of 40 of Roanoke’s most influential people at the opening of “It’s Here: The Arts, Entrepreneurship + Placemaking.” The variety of subjects, chosen by local artists, reflected the city’s expansive array of local entrepreneurs, community influencers and arts leaders.

“It’s Here” is a collaboration between the Roanoke Arts Commission, the Roanoke Cultural Endowment, and the City of Roanoke’s department of economic development. Buzz4Good approached the Arts Commission's Douglas Jackson and Roanoke City’s Marc Nelson with an interesting question: how do the arts impact economic development?

The resulting answers can be found in Buzz’s June 2023 podcast and in the city’s new art show, which will be on display through September 2024.

Whereas many people equate economic development with fact sheets and tangible assets, “It’s Here” tells a different story. A community’s most important assets might be its people — its movers, shakers and community influencers.

That’s why the Roanoke Arts Commission put out a call for artists to create portraits of the folks who inspire them. They are the people who build a community. They are the ones who start businesses, take chances, and influence the path of the city.

The result was remarkable. The Roanoke Arts Commission selected 40 artists — a number chosen to recognize the commission’s anniversary year — and commissioned them to create their proposed portraits. It was determined that each artist would receive $500 for their work.

The community, however, has received something far greater for that nominal stipend. The resulting art show features 40 community members who have made an impact in the city.

“What makes a good community are the people, so we asked artists to create a portrait of someone in the community who’s investing in making it happen here,” Roanoke City arts and culture coordinator Douglas Jackson says. “We don’t have to go to New York City or Richmond or a bigger city; we have [things] happening right here,” he adds.

Ed Hettig, the owner of Alexander/Heath Contemporary Gallery, attempts to create a sense of belonging through art, according to artist Paulina Swietliczko. That’s why she chose to capture his likeness for this art show. According to the placard that accompanies Swietliczko’s portrait of Hetting, the gallery owner builds community by supporting innovative, emerging artists alongside more traditional art.

“We’re trying to fill a gap with exposure to artists who may not otherwise get exposed… We’re gonna give them a chance," Hettig says.

“We asked for artists to choose an organization or an individual who inspires them in some way,” says John Hitchens, chair of the Roanoke Arts Commission’s collections committee.

The commission’s call for artists requested creators to “propose how [they] would use [their] art to portray a Roanoke resident or business owner investing their energy right here, right now, pursuing their dreams, shaping the future, and making the community a better place,” according to the Roanoke Arts Commission’s website.

× Expand Lindsey Hull Amia Bellissima, artist Marissa Yi, and Garland Gravely

For photographer Marissa Yi, the artists’ call came as an invitation to uplift a part of the community that she feels doesn’t receive enough representation in the arts.

“Queer people of color need representation in the art world,” Yi says.

Yi chose to photograph trans dancer Amia Bellissima for the project. Prior to the show’s opening, Bellissima had not seen the resulting portrait.

Bellissima arrived at the show with friend and House of Expression founder Garland Gravely. As Yi led the pair down the hallway, a large group began to gather.

Cameras were ready to capture the moment Bellissima first saw her portrait. The portrait hung on the wall — a stunning photograph of a woman dressed in a red ball gown.

As Bellissima neared the photograph, her hands flew to her mouth. She appeared to be thrilled with Yi’s work. The two gazed at the photograph together.

Bellissima’s and Yi’s joy was apparent. Yi’s vision had come to fruition.

Yi had collaborated with a complete, queer, people of color team to create the portrait, she said. “The makeup artist, myself, and the model… all,” she says.

“I love it! I’m really excited. I’m really happy,” Bellissima says regarding the piece.

“Trans people are people and they’re beautiful. They belong,” Yi says.

Artists and their guests continued to flood the municipal building’s first floor hallway. Small groups gathered to compliment one piece or another and artists were eager to chat with the crowd.

City leaders were also on hand to praise the artists included in the show.

“Art creates a space that really encapsulates the community,” says Roanoke City councilman Peter Volosin. “Through art, we get to see the genius of the people who live here,” he says.

“Having a robust art community is important. It is one of those things that shows a complete view of a community,” says Roanoke City director of economic development Marc Nelson. For him, the arts help showcase the beauty of the community.

“The arts are something people see, it is in the quality of life. People ask, ‘what kind of community is this? What do they spend their time doing?’” Nelson says.

According to Nelson, it took his team some time to figure out the connection between the arts and economic development. But, for the artists who see Roanoke’s influencers in day-to-day life, the connection is clear. Roanoke has a thriving network of community connectors, many of whom are honored in “It’s Here.”

“We’re focusing on all the good things about Roanoke, and about why we all enjoy this community so much,” Hitchens says.

“It’s Here: The Arts, Entrepreneurship + Placemaking” is available to view on the first floor of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building through September 2024.