Lindsay McKinnon’s Story of Resiliency and Her Gift to You

In 2016, I lost my home, all of my possessions and my two beloved children, Patrick and Logan, in a traumatic house fire. I chose to feel the grief, heal trauma, rebuild my life and realign my purpose by doing what I knew to do - I turned towards my body’s innate wisdom. Later, I leveraged my direct trauma experience and studied the neuroscience of somatics with additional trainings and became a certified coach. I am on a mission to help others heal and live a rejuvenated life with joy.

Working with individuals and groups, I help others harness their unique and deeply spiritual mind-body connection. I support my client's journey by equipping and empowering them with a wide range of effective tools for health and wellness. Folding my 20+ years of experience as a board-certified massage therapist and childbirth doula to help clients restore and grow their capacity for resiliency, navigating pain points with grace, reduce stress, and create boundaries and practices that heal and are even fun! When met with open compassion and willingness to own your story, your greatest obstacle can become your greatest teacher, and even the playground to restore and reclaim the joy of living. You are made better for rising to such challenges and influence your loved ones, as well as your community, in positive, beautiful ways by showing up as your full, authentic self.

The 20% - 80% Rule for YOU

When I learned this little fact about somatic healing, my whole world illuminated. My eyes bulged, my jaw dropped, I got goosebumps and I suddenly understood why my approach to my own trauma-healing was so deeply and quickly effective.

FACT:

20% of healing work begins in the cognitive, analytical brain and delivers messages of safety, connection and healing to the body.

80% of healing work is rooted in the body and delivers messages to the brain of safety, connection and healing.

WHICH MEANS…

If you are only using talk therapy (CBT) (which is amazing in it's own rite), it’s not enough. You are barely scratching the surface by 20%. You must involve the body, The Body, The BODY.

MY GIFT FOR YOU: Your Resiliency Toolkit

Your Resiliency Toolkit is my gift for working women in mid-life who are also caregivers and spread way too thin. The Toolkit is rooted in neuroscience and PROVEN to heal so that you can feel better, have fun and live with sustainable joy and peace.

The methods I share in the Resiliency Toolkit will help you:

Reduce stress Regulate the nervous system and feel good in your body Live life with freedom, peace of mind, purpose, connection and joy

Your Resiliency Toolkit includes 7 Steps to Healing, Growth, Connection & Fun, a list of somatic tools to use and how you can easily get started and find the support and accountability you need to create these habits.

Lindsay McKinnon offers guidance as a trauma-informed Integrative Somatic Healing and Resiliency Coach. A Midwife of Souls, she has been called to educate and inspire others on their life’s journey. Working with individuals and groups, she possesses a passion for helping people explore and harness their unique and deeply spiritual, mind-body connection. She folds her 20+ years experience as a board-certified massage therapist and childbirth doula to help others restore and grow their capacity for resiliency and expansion, navigating pain points with fierce grace, managing stress and supporting their healing journey by equipping them with a wide range of effective tools for health and wellness. Lindsay offers both wisdom to soothe the aching soul and empowerment to take action in our lives and communities because of what we have been through. She leads transformational retreats both locally and around the world, connecting women to their bodies so they can feel grounded and open to life’s celebrations. She sheds light on the fact that when met with open compassion, courage and willingness, our greatest obstacles can become our greatest teachers, and even playgrounds to restore our playfulness and joy of living. Lindsay teaches that we are made better for rising to such challenges and therefore entire communities are impacted in positive ways when we show up as our full, authentic selves.