Mill Mountain Theatre's "The Best of Broadway" Concert Kicks Off This Friday

Only one week until showtime!

Mill Mountain Theatre is no stranger to producing high-caliber musicals and plays in the heart of the Roanoke Valley.

Since 2015, Mill Mountain Theatre began producing its own concerts by inviting local fan favorites, MMT alumni, Conservatory students and staff to perform on its stage.

“We developed these concerts as a way to connect with our audiences, invite them to get out of their seats, to dance and sing with us, which isn’t your typical experience in a theatre.” Said MMT’s Producing Artistic Director, Ginger Poole. “We truly want to interact with our audiences and for them to have a fun, memorable experience here.”

Rehearsals for the concert are unlike any other with only a week of preparation time for the artists and the musicians. Whereas MMT’s recent production of “Jersey Boys” had a three-week rehearsal period. For comparison, according to Billboard, Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour” had two and a half months of rehearsal time.

“One week of rehearsals certainly has many challenges, however, it adds to the excitement once we see the finished product. Our artists love the challenge and they have fun with it as a way to showcase their outstanding talents.” Said, Poole.

Mill Mountain Theatre’s Resident Music Director, Seth Davis has curated music from nearly 60 composers and lyricists, almost 40 songs and close to 100 years of Broadway’s hit show tunes.

The “Best of Broadway” will feature a live band of local musicians JT Fauber, Teresa Hedrick, Mike Havens and Caroline Moledor – all uplifted by Mill Mountain Theatre’s resident Music Director, Seth Davis.

Returning to the Trinkle MainStage as featured vocalists throughout the performance are Matthew Carter, Sarah Coleman, Larry Kufel and Josh Polk. MMT has also enlisted top regional youth talent from local high schools, Elise LeGault and Ben Armstrong. Making her Trinkle MainStage debut is Francesca Reilly, a member of MMT’s education department. In addition to Reilly, Both Kufel and Polk are administrative staff members at Mill Mountain Theatre.

The creative team consists of Seth Davis (Music Director), Ginger Poole (Producing Artistic Director and Staging Director), Savannah Woodruff (Lighting and Sound Designer) and Matt Shields (Director of Production).

The “Best of Broadway” begins performances on April 28th and runs through April 29th on the Trinkle MainStage. Individual, season tickets and group tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.

Sponsors and grantors for the “Best of Broadway” include Adobe Creative Express, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics, Skyline National Bank, Center in the Square, Actors’ Equity Association, Theatre Communications Group, National Endowment for the Arts and Virginia Commission for the Arts.