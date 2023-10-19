Public Skate Season & Ice Bumper Cars Kicks Off at Berglund Center

Berglund Center is excited to announce Public Ice Skating is now on sale for the 2023-2024 season and the Ice Bumper Cars are BACK - time slots are already selling out!

If you like bumper cars, come experience the thrill of driving them on ice! With the ability to spin 360 degrees, it is a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family! Slide, spin, and bump your family and send them twirling around the ice. Ice Bumper Cars are a ton of fun and a great way to enjoy the winter! Tickets are already on sale and time slots are going fast! You can also call the Berglund Center Box Office to inquire about a private rental – Great for private parties or corporate outings!

Come skate in the ice rink at Berglund Center Coliseum! Berglund Center allows customers to sharpen their ice skating skills for three hours on multiple afternoons during the winter season. This is a great event to bring the family together and make long-lasting memories. Berglund Center’s Public Skating season kicks off on November 19th, 2023 and will continue for multiple dates through February of 2024. The time frame will vary, but most dates are from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, with the exception of our last date being 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Admission is $6 and skate rentals are $2.

For the full schedule of the Public Skate & Ice Bumper Cars events, please visit berglundcenter.live/events.

Tickets are already on sale for Ice Bumper Cares and are ON SALE starting TODAY for Public Ice Skating! Tickets will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

