Anstey Hodge Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Anstey Hodge is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The local ad agency, which specializes in marketing senior living communities nationwide, recently celebrated two decades of being in business with an open house at its 1950s service station office near The Hotel Roanoke.

Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb presented Anstey Hodge with an official Proclamation from the Office of the Mayor recognizing the agency for being: a national leader in senior living marketing, a certified Google partner agency, and a supporter of the local community through its pro bono work.

“We are so proud to celebrate 20 years,” says John Anstey, who founded the firm in 2003. “It’s because of the great people that work here and the clients that have trusted us to market their communities that we’ve had two decades of success.”

Started in his attic in South Roanoke, Anstey’s first paid project was a $1,500 PowerPoint presentation for a local client. Today, the ad firm has annual revenues of $5 million, clients that are coast to coast and two offices in Roanoke.

“Our growth has come from our strategic focus on senior living marketing and in growing our digital advertising offerings,” says Anstey.

In 2021, the agency added a client in Oregon – marking the first West Coast client for Anstey Hodge. Over the last several years, Anstey Hodge has worked with senior living communities in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

The agency became a Google Partner Agency in 2018, recognizing its expertise in placing digital ads with the search giant. Anstey Hodge is also a Microsoft Advertising Partner, highlighting its proficiency in running digital ad campaigns on Bing, Microsoft’s search engine.

“We’re so thankful to all of our clients, the newest ones and those we’ve served for many years, for fueling our ever-expanding agency,” says Anstey. “We love what we do! Okay, time to get back to work.”

Background on Anstey Hodge Advertising Group

Anstey Hodge Advertising Group has extensive experience in branding, marketing and digital advertising. Since 2003, Anstey Hodge has won more than 150 ADDY Awards from the American Advertising Federation. In 2009, Anstey Hodge received the Small Business of the Year Award for Micro Business from the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. Anstey Hodge is a Google Partner Agency and Microsoft Advertising Partner. In 2021, the firm completed its largest project – the marketing of a new $230-million, high-end senior living community in Memphis.

