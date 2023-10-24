Valley Wealth Group Repurposes Landmark Bank Building

× Expand Courtesy of Valley Wealth Group

Valley Wealth Group, a local wealth management firm completed major building renovations this month, repurposing a thirty-three-year-old landmark building in Southwest Roanoke County, to their company headquarters and to accommodate their growing business.

The 7,195 square foot building is located at 3119 Chaparral Drive, a busy intersection of Electric Road and Chaparral Drive. The original owner, BB&T Bank, now Truist, announced the closure of the branch location and put the space out for bid in March 2021. Jaret Mutter, President of Valley Wealth Group took interest in the building as a prominent location to relocate his growing business. “Rather than building new, I think it’s important to be able to repurpose our existing resources when it makes sense. This allows us to preserve some of the history and architecture we already have here in the Roanoke Valley,” says Mutter.

Mutter and investment partner Neal Keesee secured the winning bid in May of 2021 and began demolition of the second floor in July 2021. The second-floor renovations were completed within nine months. “It was a major undertaking mostly due to transitioning floor space from cubicle spaces of the ‘90s into a modern, professional office space. Our biggest challenge was reconfiguring the plumbing and the HVAC systems,” says Mutter.

The second-floor remodel features glass walls promoting an open feel with natural light throughout and includes two large conference rooms, twelve office spaces and a small kitchen. The first level renovations began in the spring of 2023 and were completed this month. The original bank lobby has been converted into two separate office suites, each featuring four private offices with meeting rooms and a generous break room/lounge accessible to the entire building. Some special characteristics of the original bank building remain such as the vault, which gives the space character and preserves its history.

Mutter says, “We left the vault mostly because it was extremely expensive to extract but it definitely makes a great conversation piece for clients, so I’m glad we kept it.”

HILB Insurance Group is currently leasing one of the main floor office suites. The remaining space on the first floor will allow for future expansion of Valley Wealth Group. Plans are also in the works to enclose the original drive through creating an additional office suite for continued expansion or lease. Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Valley Wealth Group is a dynamic wealth management firm specializing in financial and retirement planning.