Stay At Home Chili

Are you finding it difficult to come up with creative dishes to serve your family while “staying at home”? Chili may be the answer to your dinner decision dilemma. Open my freezer and you will always find several pints of chili. It’s my “go to” for quick meals because it is so versatile. During these days of limited trips to the grocery, chili can be a lifesaver. Here’s lots of creative ways to serve chili that are easy to prepare - plus my favorite chili recipe:

Chili Au Natural: Serve chili with toppings in little bowls so that each family member can choose their favorites: shredded cheddar cheese and/or Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, green onions, chopped red onion, black olive slices, corn, tortilla or corn chips, salsa, cilantro, avocado, even tater tots! Serve lime wedges with your chili to squeeze a little zesty lime juice over the top. Mason Jar Chili: Place chunks of cornbread in a mason jar. Top with chili. Press down lightly and layer with sour cream, sliced green onions and any other toppings you like, then top with cornbread and chili. Place top on Mason jar and chill until ready to serve. Chili Tacos: Use chili in place of taco meat in hard or soft shell tacos. Add taco seasoning to the chili, if available, but if not, the tacos will still be delicious. Enchiladas and burritos can be made with chili too. Chili is perfect for taco salad. Taco Pizza – Spread refried beans and chili (with taco seasoning added if available) over baked pizza crust (thicker crust works best), top with cheddar cheese. Heat in oven to melt cheese, then top with finely chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce and drizzle with salsa. Twice Baked Potatoes: Fill baked potato halves with chili, top with shredded cheese. Broil in the oven to melt cheese. Offer the same toppings in #1 (except maybe the tater tots!). Tamale Pie with cornbread topping and Stuffed Peppers. Cincinnati Style Chili – chili served over spaghetti (you can use whatever pasta you have in your pantry). Chili Mac and Cheese. Chili Nachos: Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place tortilla chips on the baking sheet. Place chili on top of the tortilla chips. Sprinkle cheddar cheese and/or Monterey Jack cheese all over the chili. Broil in oven until cheese is melted. Serve with salsa and sour cream on the side. Chili Cheese Fries can be made the same way. Add more variety by serving White Chicken Chili (chicken, white beans and green chilies) and Chili Verde (made with pork and tomatillos).

Slow Cooker Chili

Recipe source: Nando’s PERi-PERi Sauce

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef chuck 85% fat/15% lean

7oz red onion, diced (3/4 cup packed)

6oz (half) green bell pepper, diced (3/4 cup) (I used yellow bell pepper because I had one in my refrigerator)

6 ounces celery, sliced

1 cup chopped kale

5.8 oz PERi PERi sauce in the flavor of your choice

2 Tablespoons tomato paste (add more if desired)

2 Tablespoons basil pesto (pesto in a jar in Italian ingredient section at the grocery)

2 Tablespoons paprika

2 Tablespoons cinnamon (optional – I am not a fan of cinnamon in savory dishes so I did not include cinnamon in my chili.)

15.5 ounce can light red kidney beans, drained (this is my addition to Nando’s recipe)

Salt and pepper

Optional toppings:

Sliced green onions

Avocado

Sour cream – essential topping on my chili!

Shredded sharp cheddar

In a non-stick pan, brown the onion and the ground beef over a medium high heat. Use a wooden spoon to break the ground beef apart. When the ground beef is brown, put it in your slow cooker, I used a small 3 quart size which is more than big enough for this recipe. Add all the

other ingredients too: pepper, celery, kale, PERi PERi sauce, tomato paste, basil pesto, paprika and cinnamon. Pour in just enough water to cover the ingredients. Remember that water doesn’t evaporate in a slow cooker, so all the liquid you put in will be there at the end- so just put in enough to cover. Cook on the low setting for 8 hours, or 4 hours on the high setting. Season to taste and serve with the toppings of your choice.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.