United Way of Roanoke Valley Celebrates Centennial

Kianna Marshall and Abby Hamilton at the UWRV pep rally.

United Way of Roanoke Valley (UWRV) kicked off its Centennial Celebration with a pep rally in Elmwood Park on Tuesday evening. Marching bands and cheerleaders from three Roanoke area high schools participated in the free community event, which recognized that organization’s 100 years of service in the Roanoke Valley.

Children, families, community members and elected officials from across the Roanoke region gathered at Roanoke’s downtown amphitheater for the pep rally.

Drumsticks flew in rapid rhythm, Roanoke City’s two marching bands sharing the stage in a semi-circle of snares and large bass drums and clanging brass cymbals.

Kianna Marshall on stage with Patrick Henry, William Fleming and Cave Spring high school students.

The Cave Spring high school marching band prepared to take the stage next. Their set-up was elaborate– the front-row drummers were strategically placed to steal the show.

And then came the energy of the cheerleaders from all three high schools.

“How can you not get enthusiastic when hearing the beat of the drum and seeing the glitter of the poms?” says Kianna Price Marshall, UWRV vice president of advancement.

“It makes me want to be a cheerleader again,” said UWRV president and CEO Abby Hamilton as she praised the bands and cheerleaders during the event.

With one autumn evening, UWRV did what it does best— the organization served the community by pulling Roanoke together as one big team.

The goal of the event was to say thank you to the community for continuing to stand beside the organization, and to launch the organization into its next century of service, according to Marshall.

Participants from the Community Youth Program wait for the pep rally to begin.

“It's wonderful to see the support of the community and the excitement of the community to be there to celebrate such a milestone,” Marshall says.

It should be no surprise that UWRV has so much community support. Their work touches countless aspects of the Roanoke region.

During Tuesday’s pep rally, Small Steps Learning Academy owner Taren McCoy spoke about the impact UWRV has had on her business.

13 years ago, McCoy opened Small Steps Learning Academy. On her third day of operation, a UWRV employee was knocking on her door, she said.

“I had no clue what the United Way was, what they did, how they impacted our community… Well, fast forward to 13 years later. The United Way has helped all the children enrolled in my center. I went from one location to two with the help of the United Way,” McCoy said during her speech.

Kianna Marshall speaks to the crowd.

UWRV’s support of McCoy’s business falls under its Early Learners initiative. UWRV works to ensure the quality of early childhood education and also makes early childhood education available to some families through a governmental grant, according to Marshall.

“That’s a lot of the behind the scenes work that United Way does that people are oblivious of,” Marshall says.

Marshall joined UWRV in the summer of 2022, she says. In her previous work in broadcast communications, she had been drawn to helping local nonprofits share their stories.

“Oftentimes, their work is not seen or highlighted in the way that it deserves,” she says.

Abby Hamilton, UWRV president and CEO, leads the charge.

“I've always kind of seen the United Way as the mothership of nonprofits because it spearheads so much,” she adds.

For Marshall, her job with UWRV feels like a match made in heaven.

“I work with people who have a similar heart as mine and that is to do whatever we can to help our community,” Marshall says.

UWRV’s 2021-2022 annual report cites nearly 150 community partners. Thanks to UWRV’s efforts that year, 756 children accessed childcare, 100 youth accessed mental health services, nearly 11,000 meals were served, and 361 people accessed preventative care. 542 volunteers gave 678 volunteer hours.

That’s just a snapshot of the organization’s impact over the years.

UWRV is committed to raising $3 million during its centennial campaign. The announcement was made by campaign chair Matthew Thomas.

“United, we can do this together. And together we can make the next 100 years our greatest chapter yet,” Thomas said during Tuesday’s pep rally.

“We work very hard with zero expectations of wanting anything in return. And that is extremely rewarding. I know for a fact that you don't find that everywhere,” Marshall says.