Virginia Transformer Honors Its Veterans and First Responders

× Expand Virginia Transformer Just a few of the dozens of veterans who served, were hired by Virginia Transformer, and made successful careers there.

Virginia Transformer Corporation, the largest U.S.-owned power transformer manufacturer in North America, has been dedicated to producing reliable, long-lasting transformers to bolster the nation’s electrical grid and support domestic manufacturing for more than 50 years. At the core of the company’s success story lies a profound commitment to the United States and those who serve it — the veterans and first responders.

Virginia Transformer is honored to employ dozens of veterans and first responders at its Roanoke and Troutville facilities. With their unique skillsets and selfless values, the company’s veterans are proud to continue serving the country by ensuring a safe and reliable energy supply. Vets find that the skills and discipline they learned in the military are helpful transition tools to working at Virginia Transformer. And the Company works with these groups to ensure they get any additional training needed and that they are mentored to help ensure their success in their careers.

Virginia Transformer has earned the title of a V3 Certified Company as of September 1, 2023. This award signifies that Virginia Transformer has completed and sustained all requirements for the Virginia Values Veterans Program by committing to recruit, hire, train, and retain Virginia’s Veterans and serving members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Meet Virginia Transformer

Virginia Transformer The title of V3 Certified Company signifies that Virginia Transformer has completed and sustained all requirements for the Virginia Values Veterans Program.

Headquartered out of Roanoke, Virginia, Virginia Transformer has five North American facilities that manufacture transformers for an array of applications within the utility, renewable energy, industrial, mining, oil and gas, commercial, institutional, specialty, and export markets. The detail and quality that goes into the design and production of its transformers results in reliability found nowhere else in the industry. And the Company has the shortest lead times anywhere. Proud to contribute over $100 million in economic impact to the Roanoke Valley each year, Virginia Transformer not only builds transformers but career paths for vets and residents as well.

Kevin Hunt, an Army Infantry veteran who served five years as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, finds that Virginia Transformer’s values align with the military values instilled in him over his years of service. “Virginia Transformer has been a home away from home for me. Letting me channel my Army readiness into my winding craft, Virginia Transformer and the Army both share values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, and integrity,” Hunt shares. “I’m honored to represent this place of business.”

Veterans' Voices at Virginia Transformer

Virginia Transformer has veterans in multiple departments, making them a key part of the total workforce. The company’s hiring managers recognize the traits that align with Virginia Transformer’s values, and they are always interested in supporting veterans and first responders.

Steven Barger, an Army veteran who served from 2001 to 2014 as a sniper, expresses, “Comradery and work ethic are great things taught and seen at Virginia Transformer and the military. Both have helped me be successful in my job here.”

Career Opportunities

Virginia Transformer is openly accepting applications, as the company is constantly growing and striving to meet the country’s energy needs. The pay scale is competitive with overtime usually available. All positions are full-time.

Virginia Transformer offers many opportunities for professional development and growth, such as their advanced training program, which includes both classroom and hands-on training. Benefits include flexible savings accounts (FSAs), family medical care benefits, and 401Ks. The plant’s location is an easy commute for most area residents.

With their competitive options — location, benefits, hourly pay — Virginia Transformer is a suitable place to have a long-term career.

Theodore Bratton, who served with the United States Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard for nearly two decades, says, “What appeals to me most at Virginia Transformer is the opportunity for individuals to get positions and promote from within the company. Virginia Transformer has a deep respect for prior servicemen and women like myself.”

Bright Future at Virginia Transformer

Virginia Transformer has many goals for the future. The company will:

Continue to train their workforce and further reduce lead times.

Pursue growth for all employees as the company grows in new markets.

Create more jobs for American workers.

Virginia Transformer’s key focus revolves around improving the customer experience and overall customer service. As U.S. power demand continues to grow, Virginia Transformer will ensure the nation’s energy needs are met.

