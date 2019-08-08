Why We Love Prosecco

× Expand Becky Ellis

Do we really need a reason to drink prosecco? No. Is it nice to be reminded why we love to drink prosecco? Yes! Here are several bubbly reasons to drink prosecco, especially on August 13, 2019 which is National Prosecco Day:

This lovely bubbly is made from white Glera grapes grown in the prosecco region of Italy. It is produced using the “Charmat Method” which induces a second fermentation in the wine while it is sitting in pressurized stainless steel tanks. (Champagne, Cava and some other sparkling wines are made with a second fermentation in the bottle, using the “Méthode champenoise”). There are delightful flavor notes in prosecco that can include apple, pear, citrus, nectarine and honey. Your favorite local wine merchant can help you find the prosecco that is perfect for you. Prosecco is a lovely aperitif as well as a perfect pairing wine for food, especially lighter Italian fare. Pair it with prosciutto-wrapped melon, asparagus and fish. It is also a delightful pairing with creamy dishes such as pasta alfredo, risotto and white pizza. Sushi is a surprisingly delicious pairing with prosecco and barbecue pairs nicely with the rosé variety of this sparkling wine. It is the perfect bubbly for cocktails especially the favorite cocktail in Venice – the Bellini. The traditional Bellini is made with peach nectar. You may also want to try mango nectar or raspberry puree to make fabulous Bellini cocktails. A Bellini made with strawberry puree is called a Rossini. You won’t break the bank buying prosecco. A bottle of this bubbly can be purchased for $20 and under. Technically prosecco can only be made of white grapes (Glera grapes) but we can find Rosé bubbly wines that are made by the same wineries that produce prosecco. One of my favorites is Mionetto Prestige Extra Dry Rosé. Delightful Raspberry, morello cherry and wild strawberry flavors. Available by special order locally at Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar or online. A fun way to serve prosecco is to pour it over chilled watermelon balls. Here’s a fun summery cocktail made with watermelon and prosecco that your guests will love: (recipe from the June, 2016 issue Food and Wine Magazine).

Tequila-Watermelon Aguas Frescas with Prosecco

Makes 12 drinks

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1 chilled seedless watermelon (15 lbs.), rind discarded and watermelon cubed (20 cups)

3/4 cup tequila blanco

6 limes, thinly sliced

3 mint sprigs, plus mint leaves for garnish

Ice

1 bottle chilled prosecco

In a small saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Transfer the simple syrup to a heatproof bowl and let cool.

In a food processor or blender, puree the watermelon in batches until smooth. Strain the puree into a large bowl or pitcher. Stir in the simple syrup, tequila, lime slices, 3 mint sprigs and 1/2 cup water.

To serve, pour the watermelon agua fresca into ice-filled glasses, leaving 1 inch at the top. Top off the drinks with prosecco and garnish with mint leaves.

Make ahead: The strained watermelon juice can be refrigerated overnight.

Cin Cin!

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.