Season 2/Bonus Episode: LIVE with Hello Roanoke from the 2024 Experience Conference!

This special bonus episode was recorded in front of a live audience at the Experience Conference Reimagined for Professionals, Innovators and Changemakers, brought to you by Roanoke Regional Partnership and Get2KnowNoke.

We recorded on stage at The Spot on Kirk with your 2024 Best of Roanoke multi-award winner Genya Kalinina of Hello Roanoke. We discuss her award wins, community building, hidden gems and more:

×

_

Thanks so much to Genya Kalinina for being our special guest, and to Get2KnowNoke and the Roanoke Regional Partnership as we celebrate the 2024 Experience Conference and the many exciting things happening right here in our community.

Don’t forget to hit that subscribe button on your favorite audio platforms and YouTube! Thanks again for listening, and we’ll see you around town!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Special Bonus Episode featuring Genya Kalinina of Hello Roanoke, recorded in front of a live audience at the 2024 Experience Conference hosted by Get2KnowNoke:

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!