Season 2/Bonus Episode: From Education to Entertainment at the Jefferson Center

In our sixth bonus episode of our second season, we're joined by Cyrus Pace, the executive director of the Jefferson Center.

Once a high school, Jefferson Center has become a lively spot for community activities, learning and fun. With cool features like the Music Education Lab and an exciting lineup of shows and music events, it’s a great example of how creativity and teamwork can build stronger, more connected communities.

Thanks so much to Cyrus Pace, Executive Director of the Jefferson Center, as we share more about the organization's mission, capital campaign to protect the historic 100-year-old building, music education lab, stellar programming and so much more. To learn more about upcoming events, programs, and ways to get involved, head over to their website at jeffcenter.org.

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

