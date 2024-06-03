Season 2 / Episode #6: Bridging Cultures with Sister Cities and Sipping Local Flavors at Stave & Cork

In our June episode, we’re thrilled to highlight the global connections nurtured by Roanoke Valley Sister Cities and the unique local flavors curated by Stave & Cork, featured in our May/June Best of Roanoke issue, available on newsstands now.

First, we'll chat with Mary Jo Fassié, president of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities. She shares how this remarkable organization builds bridges between Roanoke and cities around the world through cultural exchanges and lasting friendships.

Next, we sit down with Bobby Baker, one half of the dynamic duo behind Stave & Cork, a new wine bar in downtown Salem. He discusses about their journey from wine enthusiasts to business owners and how they’ve created a special space for locals to discover and enjoy wines from small, family-run wineries.

So sit back, relax, and join us as we explore the global connections and local flavors that make our community so special!

×

_

Thanks to Mary Jo Fassié of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities and Bobby Baker of Stave & Cork for sharing their stories with us today. Their work featuring global connections and local flavors truly enrich our community. And to our listeners, thank you for tuning in and supporting your premier city magazine. Your engagement, including your record-breaking votes in the Best of Roanoke awards, highlights the incredible individuals and businesses making a difference in our region.

Be sure to hit that subscribe button on your preferred platforms so you never miss an episode. Stay tuned for more inspiring stories and community highlights from our upcoming July/August issue highlighting health heroes, education and local families, and always read more at TheRoanoker.com.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Sister Cities of Roanoke Valley:

Read our feature on Roanoke Valley Sister Cities as seen in our May/June issue HERE.

And learn more about RVSC, including their mission, volunteer opportunities and more HERE.

Segment 2 featuring Stave & Cork:

Read our May/June '24 feature on Stave & Cork HERE.

Learn more about Stave & Cork on their website HERE.

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!