Season 2 / Episode #4: Community Leaders, Insurance Innovators and Distillery Artisans

This month's lineup is all about community and local excellence, thanks to the 2024 Best of Roanoke Awards as voted on by YOU! First, meet Abby Hamilton, CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley, voted "Best Community Builder of the Year." She shares her inspiring journey, celebrates the organization's 100th year of service and offers advice for fellow do-gooders.

Then, we chat with Bill Meador, owner of Bill Meador Insurance Agency and multi-award winner for several years in our reader poll. We learn more about your insurance questions and his renowned experience for tailored coverage and community involvement.

And finally, we dive even deeper into Roanoke's craft spirits scene, thanks to Tim Brady, co-owner of Brady's Distillery, who blends history and passion into every sip. Let’s raise a glass and toast to the spirits of Roanoke with a fun episode highlighting YOUR 2024 Best of Roanoke awards winners!

Thanks so much to our friends, Abby Hamilton, Bill Meador and Tim Brady for sharing their inspiring stories with us today. Special thanks to Bill Meador Insurance as our second segment sponsor, and to you, our readers and listeners, for supporting your premier city magazine!

Segment 1 featuring Abby Hamilton, CEO and President of United Way of Roanoke Valley, and our May/June 2024 cover star as your platinum award winner for "Best Community Builder":

Segment 2 featuring Bill Meador of Bill Meador Insurance Agency:

Segment 3 featuring Tim Brady of Brady's Distillery:

