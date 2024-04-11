Experience Conference 2024 Reimagined for Professionals, Innovators and Changemakers

In this bonus episode with Julia Boas, Director of Talent Strategies at Roanoke Regional Partnership, we discuss Get2KnowNoke and the Experience Conference Reimagined for Professionals, Innovators and Changemakers, taking place on May 2-3, 2024!

The Roanoker Magazine is thrilled to record a very special podcast episode during the event in front of a live audience! (The content will be shared the following week — stay tuned!)

Let’s learn what this conference is, who it’s for, speakers, topics and much more:

×

_

Thanks so much to Julia Boas for taking the time to share more about the conference, Get2KnowNoke and the Roanoke Regional Partnership, all important pieces of what strengthens our community throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge!

Learn more about the Experience Conference, including the speakers, tracks, how to register and more at get2knownoke.com/experience-conference. Let’s RISE together and share our love for Virginia’s Blue Ridge!

Don’t forget to hit that subscribe button on your favorite audio platforms and YouTube! Thanks again for listening, and we’ll see you around town!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Special Bonus Episode featuring Julia Boas of Get2KnowNoke and the 2024 Experience Conference:

Love what you heard? Don't miss a single episode! Click here to subscribe and listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts from your favorite device!