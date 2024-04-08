The Retirement Series: Hospice Care

The Retirement Series / Episode 2: Hospice Care

Welcome to The Roanoker Presents From Print to Podcast: The Retirement Series, a spinoff podcast series by our sister publication, RETIRE-VA. We launched this podcast due to the interest and popularity of retirement living in Virginia's Blue Ridge, wanting to showcase the options you have at your fingertips thanks to local businesses who are ready to help with your questions and needs. Whether you're on the verge of retirement, enthusiastically embracing this phase of life, or helping family and friends through their own retirement planning, 'RETIRE-VA' is tailored for you.

Our next episode focuses on Hospice care, thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice. We sit down with CEO Aaron Housh to discuss only what Good Sam does and how it gives back to our local community, but distinguishing myths and facts about your hospice questions and expectations, the Center for Caring opening on Cove Road (the first of its kind in SWVA!) and much more.

Thanks so much to Good Samaritan Hospice CEO Aaron Housh for giving us a deeper understanding of hospice care and the incredible role Good Samaritan Hospice plays in providing options for our community as they learn how to handle the many responsibilities of hospice care for family and friends.

Want to know more about Good Sam and how their team can help with your hospice questions and needs? Learn more about services, opportunities and more on their website HERE.

