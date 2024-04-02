Season 2 / Episode #4: Pawsitively Heroic Tails of K9 Officers and RVSPCA Animal Advocacy

In April's pets-centered episode, we’re delving into the extraordinary world of K9 officers and animal rescue heroes. In our first segment, we’re honored to host Sergeant Kristina Wilhelm from the Roanoke County Police Department, along with her remarkable K9 partner, Ghost. From their adventures in explosives detection to the unique bond they share, we’ll get to know more of the important journey this dynamic duo experiences every day in law enforcement.

Our second segment dives into the heartwarming realm of pet adoption and advocacy with Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director of the Roanoke Valley SPCA. We’ll talk about the organization, adoptable animals and how to give back to our furry friends in need. Get ready to be captivated by our tales of exploring compassion, the enduring connection between humans and animals and the profound impact of unconditional love from our beloved pets.

Thanks so much to our friends, Sergeant Kristina Wilhelm and her K9 partner, Ghost, as well as Roanoke Valley SPCA Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond, and sweet adoptable dog Taco, for their time and sharing more about the amazing animals in our region. Stay tuned for enlightening conversations and inspiring stories ahead from our May/June issue, featuring the 2024 Best of Roanoke winners as touted in our record-breaking number of votes thanks to YOU!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Sgt. Kristina Wilhelm and K9 partner, Ghost, as featured in our March/April issue:

Read our feature on Tales of Local K9 Heroes HERE.

Segment 2 featuring RVSPCA Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond, along with adorable adoptable, Taco:

Learn more about the Roanoke Valley SPCA HERE.

Upcoming events to support and learn more:

Best in Show 2024

Paws to Applause

