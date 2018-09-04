Bringing California Cuisine to Blacksburg

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Creative dishes and specialty craft beer pairings make Lefty’s a great spot to eat.

× Expand John Park

Frank Perkovich grew up in a small suburb outside of Los Angeles, California. As did his wife. As did their parents. Southern California is what they knew. It’s what they loved. However, when it came time to raise a family of their own, the couple decided they wanted something different for their two boys. Someplace not L.A. So, in 2001, they chose a swath of country and began mulling over options. By fortuitous circumstance involving climate, community and the opportunity to own a golf course, the Perkovich family landed in Blacksburg.

The golf course didn’t pan out, but the family liked Blacksburg and decided to stay. Frank busied himself with building houses until one day, in 2004, while playing golf with a friend, a new opportunity arose. That opportunity turned into Lefty’s Main Street Grille.

Perkovich says owning a restaurant was something he and his wife had often talked about. “We’d toyed with the idea of owning a restaurant when the kids grew up … somewhere like Florence,” he says, sliding that last bit in sideways, letting the irony speak for itself. Instead, the Perkoviches opened their dream restaurant in the heart of Blacksburg while their boys, Walker and George, were smack in the middle of childhood.

× Expand John Park

Lefty’s—a name their son, George, came up with as a tribute to Perkovich’s left-handedness—opened in an old Long John Silver’s building on Main Street. Its food focus was California inspired; a cuisine Blacksburg folks had yet to experience in 2004. “We served things we took for granted but were very uncommon out here,” explains Perkovich. Items such as avocados and calamari raised eyebrows and took gentle and persistent coaxing to convince local customers of their goodness.

It took a couple of years for Lefty’s California cuisine to catch on, but once it did, business doubled. Then doubled again. The Perkoviches knew they needed a larger location if they wanted to continue reaching folks with their fresh, creative cuisine. They found such a place one block from their original location. Not only did the new space allow for better flow and comfort for both customers and kitchen staff, it allowed Perkovich to pursue another passion: craft beer. For Perkovich, the brew aspect added two benefits: visual interest and the opportunity for diners to experience another California-based trend: pairing specialty brews with foods.

