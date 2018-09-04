Serious Barbeque Business

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

As a Southern staple, great barbeque is not to be taken lightly. The owners at Due South have embraced–and succeeded at–the challenges in both meat and sauces.

When Marie and Jared March moved from South Carolina to Christiansburg 13 years ago, they loved most everything about the area and its people. But one thing had them scratching their heads: there was no barbeque joint. It was a confusion that Marie set out to remedy almost immediately.

Both Jared and Marie were graduates of Clemson and both were package engineers. After 10 years of the engineering life, Jared decided to pursue his first passion, medicine. He applied and was accepted to Virginia Tech’s Osteopathic School of Medicine, hence the family’s northerly move.

Back in South Carolina, the Marches had learned the fine art of wood-smoked barbeque. Under the careful tutelage of an older gentleman, the couple developed and refined all the finer points of excellent barbeque, from rib cut to mustard rub. With deep generational roots in all things hog, Marie says learning the intricacies of wood-smoked barbeque felt natural to her.

“I’m originally from Kingsport, Tennessee,” explains Marie. “I have ancestors with pig pickin’ roots. Putting up hogs, talking about it … these were always a staple.”

Within months of living in Christiansburg without barbeque, coupled with hitting multiple dead ends in her own job search, Marie began to imagine bringing barbeque to Christiansburg.

“We made every mistake when we first opened,” laughs Marie, her southern drawl and warm, self-deprecating nature inviting me into the hilarity of those early rough months. Between a severe underestimation of staffing needs, homemade, puffy paint t-shirts, septic issues and an embarrassing snafu with the smoked turkeys the first Thanksgiving they took custom orders, it seems a wonder they stayed open.

Until you taste their barbeque. What the Marches learned from their elderly mentor and then spent years perfecting, has certainly made up for any opening day sins. This is the kind of barbeque that infuses the air around it with smoked meat deliciousness. The kind of smell that makes your mouth instantly water as soon as you open your car door. And we haven’t even gotten to the rubs and sauces yet.

Besides their mentor, Marie credits her husband’s “super taster” mouth for much of Due South’s unique rub and sauce flavors.

“[Jared] can come home from a restaurant and recreate anything he falls in love with. He can taste every ingredient of something. Everything.” Marie’s eyes widen as she says this, pride and jealousy mingled together.

