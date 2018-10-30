The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Roanoke’s “sushi guy” has blended his love of art, food and health to create unique burritos and poke bowls for adventurous patrons.

John Park

In Japan, the code of conduct for a samurai warrior is called bushido—or, “way of the warrior.”

Bushido includes the pursuit and practice of character traits such as honor, courage, frugality, mastery of skill and loyalty. It’s an ancient term with ancient connections; not often considered when thinking of a 21st century quick-bite sushi joint.

Unless you’re Justin Yun, co-owner of Bushi restaurant, located in the heart of downtown Roanoke.

Yun is a first-generation American who grew up in Roanoke, graduating Cave Spring High School in 2007. His family is Korean, its members hailing from both the north and south.

After high school, Yun attended Full Sail University in Winterpark, Florida, an arts school located just outside Orlando.

“I was going to be an artist,” explains Yun, describing his accelerated path toward a degree in computer animation, loading up class schedules and skipping summer breaks, only to graduate as the recession of 2009 hit. Yun’s post-college job offer with Pixar was pulled. There were no jobs anywhere. “2009 was a bad year for artists,” Yun says, reflecting on the beginning of his winding journey that eventually led him to the sushi business.

Yun spent the next several years in and out of steady employment, working in every field from dance studio instructor to investment banker. After moving through a low point and several twists of fate–to include meeting Bushi co-owner, Jonathan Kelly, on a trip to Nicaragua–Yun unexpectedly became Roanoke’s “sushi guy.”

“Art is my thing,” says Yun, showing me pictures on his phone of the gorgeousness he’s created with food, sushi in particular. “Sushi is a great medium.”

It helps that Yun is a food lover and is incredibly health-conscious. In fact, when considering all that makes Bushi its own unique eatery, the trifecta of Yun’s passions–art, food and health–is hard to miss. Yun used his past work in computer animation to help him design Bushi’s inside space and décor. He used his understanding of color therapy to decide on everything from paint colors to Bushi’s food-ingredient palate. And when working in his kitchen the three months before Bushi opened, Yun used his obsession with healthy eating to develop menu items and sauces that are both edifying and wholesome.

