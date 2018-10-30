The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Grab and go meals make eating good food easy at this mom and pop joint.

× Expand John Park

What do you do when the thing you’re best at is wearing you thin? How do you stay in an industry you love but is beginning to feel more stifling than expansive? If you’re Myles Wallace and Karen Ayyildiz, you choose the expansive way, and one with your hometown in mind.

Wallace and Ayyildiz were both born and raised in Roanoke. Both graduated Cave Spring High School. Both heard the restaurant’s call early in their lives. After high school, Wallace went straight to culinary school. He attended Johnson and Wales in Providence, Rhode Island, where he was classically trained in the French chef brigade. Ayyildiz tried the college route, but hated it and came home. She earned an associate’s degree from Virginia Western, and made waitressing her career.

While the two knew of one another from high school, they didn’t officially meet until years later, while working at the same restaurant in Vinton—Ayyildiz worked lunch, Wallace worked dinner. They met in passing one day and started talking. Next thing they knew, they’d been married 17 years, and over 40 years combined experience in the dining industry.

After nearly two decades, the couple became increasingly worn down by the grind of restaurant life. They decided to take a step back and spend time assessing what they truly loved about the food world. It was in this time of honest reflection that M&K Food Shop was born.

“My inspiration is a challenge and something new,” says Wallace, when describing how M&K keeps his chef cup full. “I’ve never cooked a certain style of cuisine. My take on food is classic with a twist…[taking] a new food application to an old recipe. My inspiration is ultimately to do the best I can.”

For Ayyildiz, M&K was an opportunity to explore her fascination with prepared foods. She says she’s always had a love for grocery stores, especially those upscale stores that offer customers unique ingredients and prepared food options.

... for the rest of this story and more from our November/December 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!