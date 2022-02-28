Elevating the Experience

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Well Hung Vineyard is far more than just a witty name – the award-winning wines and imaginative seasonal menus are a great draw, too.

When Anthony Herring decided to buy into Virginia’s wine landscape, he assumed he was buying a quirky trademark name he could turn into a tasting room experience. Little did he know he was diving headlong into the ever-exciting, ever-turbulent waters of restaurant ownership.

In 2016, Amy Steers and Kathy Rash, prior creators and owners of Well Hung Vineyard, were ready to pass on their witty and attention-grabbing brand. Herring, an entrepreneur and multiple business owner, bought the trademark and kept it in his back pocket for several years while life churned and he thought through how to best realize Well Hung as a business. Finally, he hired a retired Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control agent and heard the last thing he wanted to hear: You have to own a restaurant.

“I never wanted to own a restaurant in my entire life,” says Herring and chuckles. “I never did.”

And yet, Herring went searching. He found a location in the small, picturesque town of Gordonsville, Virginia, near Charlottesville where Herring resides. He opened his first Well Hung Vineyard restaurant on August 22, 2019. It did well. Then, within months of opening, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Herring shuttered the restaurant for the next two months and went to work. He hired Chef Rob Szydlowski to help highlight Well Hung wines through elevating the food-wine experience. When Herring re-opened with Szydlowski at the culinary helm, Well Hung Vineyard’s success exploded. So much so, that in February of 2022, Herring was able to open his second restaurant in Roanoke. He is slated to open his third location in Charleston, South Carolina early in 2022.

“I have opened three restaurants in the last two-and-a-half years during this pandemic. We are very humbled, and thankful, and grateful. And it has not been easy,” says Herring, who also owns a healthcare consulting business, another industry heavily impacted by the continuing effects of COVID-19.

Yet, Herring considers himself incredibly fortunate to have a restaurant model that has thrived despite all the obstacles. He credits his team who works for him and the generous support of Roanokers who have been instrumental in propelling Well Hung into near-overnight success.

“Roanokers are such genuine and good people,” says Herring. “People come into the restaurant. They laugh and joke, but they are skeptical. Then they try our food and wine and they are surprised by the quality.”

Case in point: Well Hung Vineyard carries 12 wine varietals. Of these, five have won medals in the last three months. Additionally, every wine Herring has submitted for competition has won a medal.

There are some misnomers surrounding Well Hung Vineyard. First, Herring doesn’t own a vineyard. Second, Well Hung Vineyard, while based in Virginia, does not use only Virginia wines. In fact, the vast majority of juice that becomes Well Hung wines Herring sources from Washington, Oregon and California. However, once the wine is produced, given a playful name and quirky label, it’s all Well Hung from there.

“We’re an oxymoron. We tow the line on crude. When you walk in, you don’t expect that kind of experience with the [Well Hung] name,” says Herring. “But, I’m really proud of the ambiance of our Roanoke location. We want people to enjoy their experience, have a laugh at our name, have a good time and come back again.”

