Clutch Smoked Meats navigated pandemic problems to come out on top, serving casual and gourmet options daily.

When the Parry Restaurant Group was deciding on a name for their smoked meats sandwich shop, they pulled inspiration from the historic building in which the restaurant was located. Little did they know, the name, “Clutch,” would end up becoming more than a nifty head nod to its mechanic shop past. It would become a metaphor helping shift the restaurant toward success.

Clutch Smoked Meats began as a gourmet sandwich shop. Its concept was simple: offer upscale twists on the common sandwich utilizing hickory smoked meats. The restaurant opened in June of 2020, three months into the COVID pandemic. From its start, Clutch suffered to find a steady stream of diners. The Parry Group decided to close it for a time, thinking the pandemic was to blame. They reopened in the spring of 2021. But the restaurant still struggled, and the group became concerned Clutch wouldn’t succeed. They didn’t give up, however. Instead, they took some time to let the wheels of imagination churn.

At the center of the churn was JoJo Soprano, a native New York resident, born and raised in the small seaside village of Bellport, Long Island. Soprano is no stranger to shifting gears when either opportunity or necessity requires it. After graduating from Hofstra University with a degree in communications, Soprano spent years immersed in the world of radio and television. After a stint with MTV as a screener for the reality series “The Real World,” Soprano opted for a “grown up” job — director of marketing for a national sunroom company.

But, the media world kept calling Soprano’s name. After several years in marketing, and then a house fire in Long Island, Soprano decided to accept an opportunity to move to Roanoke and work for the K92 Radio station.

Once in Roanoke, Soprano’s journey into the restaurant world was a circuitous one. He went from radio to event management to owning his own entertainment company. Finally, at the urging of his wife to find a “grown up” job (again), Soprano started washing dishes at Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje.

That was six years ago. Now, Soprano is Vice President of Operations for the Parry Restaurant Group. He spends his days visiting the group’s 22 restaurants stretching from Fairfax to Martinsville.

“I came to realize the restaurant world is more profitable,” says Soprano. “It has more avenues for growth than radio.”

When it came to the problem of Clutch, Soprano knew exactly what the restaurant needed. Because of its off-the-beaten-path location, Clutch wasn’t well-positioned to be a lunchtime hotspot. But, its menu was only suited for a lunchtime crowd. In order for Clutch to succeed, it needed to shift its focus from lunchtime sandwiches to three meals a day.

“We make it easy,” says Soprano. “But you can imagine it wasn’t easy to get to that point, going from scrambled eggs and smoked meats to serving Chilean seabass and salmon, those things that are a little more build-oriented.”

Soprano started with breakfast. He and Chef Alex Horn created a breakfast menu that offered all the classics with a signature “Clutch” twist, featuring their smoked meats in several items, like eggs benedict and omelets. They also created a special morning drink menu, to include a mimosa flight, with the idea they could cater to a crowd often forgotten by the rest of the restaurant world, those night-shift workers whose happy hour begins at seven in the morning, rather than four in the afternoon.

After six months with the new breakfast-lunch menu, Clutch rolled out their dinner service, another menu collaboration between Soprano and Horn. This was a much trickier transition, as it required not only a change in food offerings, but in the entire atmosphere. While Soprano didn’t have specific guidelines for how Clutch’s dinner service should be themed, he did have one requirement for the entire dinnertime experience: “fancy.”

“Everything changes,” says Soprano. “The food changes, the music changes, the lighting changes. Even the uniforms change.”

