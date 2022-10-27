Sundae Fun-Day

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Local ice cream shops are expanding their locations, menu options and ingredients for a variety of flavors and experiences.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge sure does scream for ice cream, or so it seems, with the arrival of several new businesses and entrepreneurs serving up this frozen dessert in the past year.

From classic brands to non-dairy versions, the following shops are scooping up their spots in the local land of ice cream.

Who Needs Cow’s Milk?

Quincy Randolph and Nate Sloan each had budding new businesses on Main Street in Roanoke’s Wasena district. But several years ago, when a storefront in the neighborhood became available for rent, the entrepreneurial wheels started turning.

Unknowingly, Randolph, who owns Roasters Next Door Coffee Lounge, and Sloan, owner and chef of Bloom, a small plates and libations restaurant, each had their eyes on the space at 1116 Main St. And they weren’t thinking of it initially as an ice cream enterprise. That changed once they started brainstorming together.

“We felt that ice cream would be good to have in the neighborhood,” Randolph says.

But not just any ice cream.Through their other food businesses, “we saw how many non-dairy requests we were getting,” Randoph said. “Less butter on dishes, and I was processing how many oat milk and almond milk lattes we were selling.”

That’s when their newest venture, Crème Fresh, a non-dairy ice cream shop, was born. Randolph and Sloan spent about a year creating and testing their own version of non-dairy ice cream before opening the shop in August 2021.

× Expand Courtesy of Crème Fresh Nate Sloan (left) and Quincy Randolph opened Crème Fresh, a non-dairy ice cream shop, in 2021.

Their primary goal was developing an ice cream that all customers enjoy, whether someone prefers the non-dairy or dairy versions. Both Randolph and Sloan had experience making traditional ice cream at other food establishments. Using oat milk and coconut milk, they analyzed different textures of ice cream to find the perfect formula.

They also allowed people to taste test the products before opening Crème Fresh to the public.

“We just kind of trusted our chef instincts,” says Randolph, who moved to Roanoke from Chicago, where he had worked as a chef at a fine dining establishment. He moved to Roanoke to open Roasters Next Door with his brother.

There are seven ice cream flavors and two sorbets on the menu at Crème Fresh, and the offerings change often, at times based on the season. A chocolate flavor, such as chocolate brownie or dark chocolate coffee (made from RND coffee), always is on the menu.

Randolph, who appeared in a Food Network cooking competition in September, handles much of the shop’s day-to-day work, while Sloan works behind the scenes.

For both entrepreneurs, it’s been a challenge to balance operating multiple restaurant concepts. RND opened a Vinton location in 2021.

“We are both learning what it’s like to be business owners with multiple brands and identities under our belts,” Randolph says. “We want to continue to adapt and serve the people of the Wasena community and become a fantastic neighborhood coffee shop first.”

Bringing Back Main Street

The classic downtown main street scene, with soda fountains and old fashioned drugstores, has not lost its allure, at least not for Tom and Michelle Raub.

In fact, the couple’s ice cream, candy and gift shop enterprise is built on this theme. The Raubs opened Sugar Magnolia last year in Roanoke at Townside Festival Shopping Center on Franklin Road.

White-and-green striped window and door awnings adorn the outside of the shop, giving it an old-fashioned look. Inside the wide shop, it is the same aura, with green-and-white striped walls and a long candy and ice cream counter, along with gifts and knickknack displays scattered strategically around the store.

“It’s small town America in the ‘50s,” says Tom Raub, who grew up in Bluefield, West Virginia. “The general store and the soda fountain was the center of the universe for that town.”

The Raubs first opened Sugar Magnolia in downtown Blacksburg after moving there from South Carolina to be closer to Tom’s family in Bluefield. Initially, they opened a gift shop, called T.R. Collection on Main Street in Blacksburg.

Courtesy of Sugar Magnolia Ice cream flights are popular at Sugar Magnolia.

But they decided to expand into the ice cream business when Downtown Blacksburg Inc. merchants’ association conducted focus groups to ask residents about the kinds of retail establishments they wanted in downtown. Ice cream was number one on the list, across all age groups, says Raub.

The Raubs initially operated both the ice cream and gift shop in Blacksburg, but they merged them together in 2020.

They started the business selling Homestead Creamery ice cream, but after some supplier difficulties during the pandemic, the Raubs switched to the Ashby’s Sterling brand. It’s a family-owned Michigan company that makes at least 70 ice cream flavors and sells it to shops.

The Raubs took the same Sugar Magnolia concept to Roanoke, where they now reside. They operate both stores, which have different customer bases. The Blacksburg store attracts largely the Virginia Tech community, while the Roanoke store draws from a larger market and has a neighborhood focus.

As for ice cream concoctions, the Raubs have cooked up some interesting creations. Along with the typical cones and milkshakes, customers can order ice cream flights, ice cream nachos, made with waffle chips, and a sundae bar to-go, a pandemic era menu item that remains popular.

“We find the best stuff out there. We make and create the experience, that’s where our expertise is,” says Tom, who explained that the store is named for his favorite Grateful Dead song, “Sugar Magnolia.” “I’m not an expert ice cream maker. We create the experience by merging all of these things together into one cohesive experience.”

Stick with What Works

Two new ice cream entrepreneurs have acquired a popular Roanoke shop — and for now, the menu and shop’s old-fashioned feel remains the same.

Jennifer and Steven Morris are the new owners of Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar, a popular neighborhood shop with a 1936 soda fountain and classic parlor vibe on Memorial Avenue in Roanoke’s Grandin Village.