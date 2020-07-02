Southern Spoonful: Easy Breezy Summer Recipes

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Summer has arrived and it’s beckoning us to get out and bask in the sunshine. Enjoy these refreshing recipes while you have fun times with friends!

× Expand Ashley Cuoco Chile-Lime Crab Salad with Tomato and Avocado with a side of Mango Salsa

Having friends over for a relaxing meal is one of the best things about summer. Don’t miss another minute of sunshine by making these festive dishes ahead of time; you don’t even have to turn on your stove. All of the fresh summer flavors without the fuss!

Chile-Lime Crab Salad with Tomato and Avocado

Recipe adapted from crab salad recipe by Chef Sue Zemanick.

5 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2½ tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon very finely chopped jalapeño

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, plus cilantro leaves for garnish

½ tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon minced garlic

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ pound lump crab meat, picked over

1½ Hass avocados, diced

¹/³ cup minced red onion

¹/³ cup finely chopped Roma tomato

Cooked fresh corn off the cob

Lime tortilla chips for serving

Chill salad bowls in freezer for service.

To make vinaigrette: Combine lime juice, olive oil, vegetable oil, jalapeño, cilantro, honey, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Cover and place in refrigerator.

Place crab meat in a mixing bowl. Add avocados, red onion, tomato and corn. Stir to combine. Do not overmix. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, gently fold vinaigrette into crab mixture. Place crab salad in chilled salad bowls. Garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve with lime tortilla chips. Makes 4 servings.

Mango Salsa

Yield: 2½ cups

2 cups chopped pitted peeled mango

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 small jalapeno pepper, remove seeds and white membrane, chopped fine

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

4 teaspoons olive oil

Garnish: 2 green onions, chopped and fresh cilantro leaves

Mix all ingredients in small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Garnish with chopped green onions and fresh cilantro leaves. Serve with lime tortilla chips.

Carlota de Limón

Tastes like key lime pie. So easy – no bake!

1½ cups evaporated milk

1 14-oz. can + ½ cup sweetened condensed milk

Zest of 2 large limes

½ cup lime juice

1½ packages Maria cookies

Freshly whipped cream and sliced fresh strawberries for garnish

Combine evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk in a bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until well combined.

Add the zest of 2 large limes along with the lime juice to the bowl. Continue to mix until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Wrap a piece of tinfoil around the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan.

Arrange a layer of the wafers or cookies across the bottom of the pan. Pour 1/3 of the mixture over the cookies and smooth with a spatula.

Repeat 2 more times, ending with the mixture. Smooth with a spatula.

Place cake in the freezer for 2 hours or more. To serve: Top with sliced fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

