2019 Dining Awards

This list of winners was created by a record-setting number of ballots that resulted in tens of thousands of votes cast online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2018. Our thanks to all who participated.
Best Overall Restaurant
Platinum
Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold
The River & Rail Restaurant
Silver
Montano’s International Restaurant
Best New Restaurant (opened since July 2017)
Platinum
Ballast Point Brewing Company
Gold
202 Social House
Silver
Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery in Grandin (tie)
Silver
Lews Restaurant (tie)
Top Chef
Platinum
Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant
Gold
Matthew Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Silver
Kevin Jarvis, Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Overall Staff
Platinum
Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold
Montano’s International Restaurant
Silver
The River & Rail Restaurant
Best Farm-To-Table Menu
Platinum
Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold
The River & Rail Restaurant
Silver
Bent Mountain Bistro
Best Outdoor Dining
Platinum
Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
Gold
The Quarter (tie)
Gold
Village Grill (tie)
Best Pet-Friendly Patio
Platinum
Wasena City Tap Room & Grill
Gold
The Green Goat
Silver
Village Grill
Hidden Gem
Platinum
Foot of the Mountain Café
Gold
Viet Sub
Silver
Montano’s International Restaurant (tie)
Silver
Tacos Rojas (tie)
Best Fine Dining
Platinum
Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine
Gold
Alexander’s
Silver
The River & Rail Restaurant
Food Trend You Love
Farm to Table
Food Trucks
Small Plates/Tapas
Best Appetizers & Small Plates
Platinum
Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Gold
Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar
Silver
Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Salads
Platinum
Montano’s International Restaurant
Gold
Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
Silver
Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Best Biscuits
Platinum
Scratch Biscuit Company
Gold
The Roanoker Restaurant
Silver
The Homeplace Restaurant (tie)
Silver
Scrambled (tie)
Best Brunch
Platinum
The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Gold
Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Silver
The River & Rail Restaurant
