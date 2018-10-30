2019 Dining Awards

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

This list of winners was created by a record-setting number of ballots that resulted in tens of thousands of votes cast online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2018. Our thanks to all who participated.

× Expand John Park Frankie Rowland's Platinum award-winning steak

Best Overall Restaurant

Platinum

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold

The River & Rail Restaurant

Silver

Montano’s International Restaurant

Best New Restaurant (opened since July 2017)

Platinum

Ballast Point Brewing Company

Gold

202 Social House

Silver

Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery in Grandin (tie)

Silver

Lews Restaurant (tie)

Top Chef

Platinum

Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant

Gold

Matthew Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Silver

Kevin Jarvis, Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Overall Staff

Platinum

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold

Montano’s International Restaurant

Silver

The River & Rail Restaurant

Best Farm-To-Table Menu

Platinum

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold

The River & Rail Restaurant

Silver

Bent Mountain Bistro

Best Outdoor Dining

Platinum

Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Gold

The Quarter (tie)

Gold

Village Grill (tie)

Best Pet-Friendly Patio

Platinum

Wasena City Tap Room & Grill

Gold

The Green Goat

Silver

Village Grill

Hidden Gem

Platinum

Foot of the Mountain Café

Gold

Viet Sub

Silver

Montano’s International Restaurant (tie)

Silver

Tacos Rojas (tie)

Best Fine Dining

Platinum

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine

Gold

Alexander’s

Silver

The River & Rail Restaurant

Food Trend You Love

Farm to Table

Food Trucks

Small Plates/Tapas

Best Appetizers & Small Plates

Platinum

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Gold

Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar

Silver

Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Salads

Platinum

Montano’s International Restaurant

Gold

Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Silver

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Best Biscuits

Platinum

Scratch Biscuit Company

Gold

The Roanoker Restaurant

Silver

The Homeplace Restaurant (tie)

Silver

Scrambled (tie)

Best Brunch

Platinum

The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Gold

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Silver

The River & Rail Restaurant

See the full Dining Awards list of winners in our print or digital issue today. Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to the readers who voted!

... for the rest of this story and more from our November/December 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!