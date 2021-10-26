2022 Dining Awards

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2021. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!
John Park
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)
- Platinum Sidecar
- Gold Cast Plates & Pints
- Silver Joe Goodpies Brick Oven Eatery
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum Alexander’s
- Gold Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Silver The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Best Overall Staff
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver Montano’s International Restaurant
Top Chef
- Platinum Brad Deaton, Sidecar
- Gold Nate Sloan, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver Winston Miller, Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse
Hidden Gem
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse
- Silver Sidecar
Food Trend You Love
- Platinum Small Plates
- Gold Food Trucks
- Silver Farm to Table
Best Appetizers & Small Plates
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Sidecar
- Silver Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Salads
- Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
Best Biscuits
- Platinum Scratch Biscuit Company
- Gold The Roanoker Restaurant
- Silver The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Best Brunch
- Platinum The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver Our Daily Bread (TIE)
- Silver Billy’s (TIE)
Best Barbecue
- Platinum Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Gold Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque
- Silver Wildwood Smokehouse
Best Barbecue (Chain)
- Platinum Mission Barbeque
Best Wings
- Platinum AllSports Café
- Gold Lews Restaurant
- Silver Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
Best Fried Chicken
- Platinum The Roanoker Restaurant
- Gold Lucky Restaurant
- Silver Gina’s Food with Flavor
Best Burgers
- Platinum FarmBurguesa
- Gold Burger in the Square
- Silver Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
Best Burgers (Chain)
- Platinum Jack Brown’s
Best Pizza
- Platinum New York Pizza
- Gold Grace’s Place Pizzeria
- Silver Benny Marconi’s
Best Steaks
- Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold The Great 611 Steak Company
- Silver Billy’s
Best Tacos
- Platinum Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje
- Gold Tacos Rojas
- Silver Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
Best Chili
- Platinum Texas Tavern
- Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Silver Famous Anthony’s (TIE)
- Silver Lews Restaurant (TIE)
Best Sandwiches
- Platinum Macado’s
- Gold New Yorker Delicatessan
- Silver Brambleton Deli
Freshest Seafood
- Platinum Harbor Inn Seafood
- Gold Rockfish
- Silver Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Chinese Restaurant
- Platinum Szechuan Restaurant
- Gold Café Asia 2
- Silver Red Palace
Best Japanese Restaurant
- Platinum Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse
- Gold Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
- Silver Ike’s Kitchen
Best Sushi
- Platinum Ben Gui Sushi
- Gold Wasabi’s
- Silver Café Asia 2
Best Thai Restaurant
- Platinum City Corner 2
- Gold Taste of Asia
- Silver Thai Continental Cuisine
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Platinum Viet Sub
- Gold Vina Cafe
- Silver Pho Saigon
Best Indian Restaurant
- Platinum Taaza
- Gold Nawab
Best Italian Restaurant
- Platinum Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant
- Gold Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Silver Remini’s (TIE)
- Silver Fortunato (TIE)
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Platinum Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
- Gold El Rodeo
- Silver Taco Rojas
Best Greek Restaurant
- Platinum Athens Corner Grill
- Gold Paul’s Restaurant
- Silver Veranda Bistro (now catering only)
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
- Platinum Athens Corner Grill
- Gold Falafel House (TIE)
- Gold Veranda Bistro (TIE) (now catering only)
Best Bakery
- Platinum Bread Craft
- Gold Blush Baking Co.
- Silver Our Daily Bread
Best Special Occasion Cakes
- Platinum Blush Baking Co.
- Gold Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
- Silver Barrister’s Bakery
Best Donuts
- Platinum Mama Crockett’s Cider Donut Truck
- Gold Carol Lee Donuts
Best Donuts (Chain)
- Platinum Duck Donuts
- Gold Krispy Kreme
Best Fine Chocolates & Truffles
- Platinum chocolatepaper
- Gold Baylee’s Best Chocolates
- Silver Sugar Magnolia
Best Candy Shop
- Platinum chocolatepaper
- Gold The Candy Store
- Silver Sugar Magnolia
Best Ice Cream Shop
- Platinum Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
- Gold Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates
- Silver Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar
Best Shaved Ice
- Platinum Chillin’ Shaved Ice
- Gold Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream
- Silver Bayou Snowballs
Best Local Coffee Shop
- Platinum Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea
- Gold Sweet Donkey Coffee House
- Silver RND Coffee Lounge
Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)
- Platinum Wasena City Tap Room & Grill
- Gold Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant (TIE)
- Silver Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
Best Brewery
- Platinum Big Lick Brewing Company
- Gold Parkway Brewing Company
- Silver Twisted Track Brewpub
Best Winery
- Platinum Chateau Morrisette
- Gold Valhalla Vineyards and Wine
- Silver Virginia Mountain Winery
Best Bar Food
- Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold Community Inn
- Silver Twisted Track Brewpub (TIE)
- Silver The Village Grill (TIE)
Most Creative Cocktails
- Platinum Lucky Restaurant
- Gold Sidecar
- Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Wine List
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
- Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
- Gold Sidecar
Best Martinis
- Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
- Gold Lucky Restaurant
- Silver Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Happy Hour Deals
- Platinum Taaza
- Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Brunch Drinks
- Platinum Billy’s
- Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver 202 Social House
Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name
- Platinum Community Inn
- Gold Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Silver Lucky Restaurant
Top Bartender
- Platinum Ashley Panelle, Sidecar
- Gold Hunter Johnson, Lucky Restaurant (TIE)
- Gold Taylor Mann, Lucky Restaurant (TIE)
- GOLD William Drew, Macado’s (TIE)
Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment
- Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Gold Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver Twisted Track Brewpub
Best Pet-Friendly Patio
- Platinum The Green Goat
- Gold Wasena Tap Room & Grill
- Silver Twisted Track Brewpub
Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
- Platinum Famous Anthony’s
- Gold The Roanoker Restaurant
- Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
Best Breakfast Menu
- Platinum The Roanoker Restaurant
- Gold Scratch Biscuit Company
- Silver Famous Anthony’s
Best Place for Lunch
- Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold The Green Goat
- Silver Macado’s
Best Place for Healthy Eating
- Platinum Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold RainBowl
- Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
- Silver Wildflour Café at Towers (TIE)
Place you could visit 24/7/365
- Platinum Texas Tavern
- Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
Best Date-Night Spot
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Sidecar
- Silver Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine
Best Farm-To-Table Menu
- Platinum Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver The River & Rail Restaurant
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum The Green Goat
- Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Silver Billy’s
Best for Watching the Game
- Platinum AllSports Café
- Gold Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Silver 202 Social House
Best for a Private Party/Celebration
- Platinum 419 West (TIE)
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
- Gold Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Food Truck
- Platinum Mama Jean’s BBQ
- Gold Lazy Bulldog Food Truck & Bistro
- Silver Mama Crockett’s Donuts
Best Late-Night Eats
- Platinum Texas Tavern
- Gold Community Inn
- Silver Benny Marconi’s
Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials
- Platinum Dogwood Restaurant
- Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE)
- Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
Best Vegetarian Menu
- Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Gold Screaming Vegan
- Silver Garden Song Eco Café (TIE)
- Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant (TIE)
Best Allergen-Friendly Options
- Platinum Corbin’s Confections
- Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
Best Downtown Roanoke Restaurant
- Platinum Billy’s
- Gold Alexander’s
- Silver Lucky Restaurant
Best Southwest City/County Restaurant
- Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver Remini’s
Best Salem Restaurant
- Platinum Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Gold Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar
- Silver Gina’s Food with Flavor
Best Vinton Restaurant
- Platinum New York Pizza
- Gold FarmBurguesa
- Silver Dogwood Restaurant
Best Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant
- Platinum Moosie’s
- Gold Mango’s Bar & Grill
- Silver Napoli Cowboy
Best 460/Bonsack Area Restaurant
- Platinum Sal’s Italian Restaurant
- Gold Café Asia
- Silver Famous Anthony’s
Best Botetourt County Restaurant
- Platinum Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Gold Town Center Tap House
- Silver Three Li’l Pigs BBQ
Best Hollins/North County Restaurant
- Platinum Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery
- Gold Lews Restaurant
- Silver Veranda Bistro (now catering only)
