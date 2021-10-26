2022 Dining Awards

by

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you! 

This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2021. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!

Best Overall Restaurant

  • Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold Montano’s International Restaurant
  • Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)

  • Platinum Sidecar
  • Gold Cast Plates & Pints
  • Silver Joe Goodpies Brick Oven Eatery

Best Fine Dining

  • Platinum Alexander’s
  • Gold Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
  • Silver The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Overall Staff

  • Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Silver Montano’s International Restaurant

Top Chef

  • Platinum Brad Deaton, Sidecar
  • Gold Nate Sloan, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Silver Winston Miller, Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse

Hidden Gem

  • Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse
  • Silver Sidecar

Food Trend You Love

  • Platinum Small Plates
  • Gold Food Trucks
  • Silver Farm to Table

Best Appetizers & Small Plates

  • Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold Sidecar
  • Silver Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Salads

  • Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant
  • Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Best Biscuits

  • Platinum Scratch Biscuit Company
  • Gold The Roanoker Restaurant
  • Silver The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Brunch

  • Platinum The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Silver Our Daily Bread (TIE)
  • Silver Billy’s (TIE)

Best Barbecue

  • Platinum Mama Jean’s BBQ
  • Gold Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque
  • Silver Wildwood Smokehouse

Best Barbecue (Chain)

  • Platinum Mission Barbeque

Best Wings

  • Platinum AllSports Café
  • Gold Lews Restaurant
  • Silver Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Best Fried Chicken

  • Platinum The Roanoker Restaurant
  • Gold Lucky Restaurant
  • Silver Gina’s Food with Flavor

Best Burgers

  • Platinum FarmBurguesa
  • Gold Burger in the Square
  • Silver Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Best Burgers (Chain)

  • Platinum Jack Brown’s

Best Pizza

  • Platinum New York Pizza
  • Gold Grace’s Place Pizzeria
  • Silver Benny Marconi’s

Best Steaks

  • Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
  • Gold The Great 611 Steak Company
  • Silver Billy’s

Best Tacos

  • Platinum Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje
  • Gold Tacos Rojas
  • Silver Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Best Chili

  • Platinum Texas Tavern
  • Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Silver Famous Anthony’s (TIE)
  • Silver Lews Restaurant (TIE)

Best Sandwiches

  • Platinum Macado’s
  • Gold New Yorker Delicatessan
  • Silver Brambleton Deli

Freshest Seafood

  • Platinum Harbor Inn Seafood
  • Gold Rockfish
  • Silver Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Chinese Restaurant

  • Platinum Szechuan Restaurant
  • Gold Café Asia 2
  • Silver Red Palace

Best Japanese Restaurant

  • Platinum Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse
  • Gold Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
  • Silver Ike’s Kitchen

Best Sushi

  • Platinum Ben Gui Sushi
  • Gold Wasabi’s
  • Silver Café Asia 2

Best Thai Restaurant

  • Platinum City Corner 2
  • Gold Taste of Asia
  • Silver Thai Continental Cuisine

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

  • Platinum Viet Sub
  • Gold Vina Cafe
  • Silver Pho Saigon

Best Indian Restaurant

  • Platinum Taaza
  • Gold Nawab

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Platinum Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant
  • Gold Sal’s Italian Restaurant
  • Silver Remini’s (TIE)
  • Silver Fortunato (TIE)

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • Platinum Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
  • Gold El Rodeo
  • Silver Taco Rojas

Best Greek Restaurant

  • Platinum Athens Corner Grill
  • Gold Paul’s Restaurant
  • Silver Veranda Bistro (now catering only)

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

  • Platinum Athens Corner Grill
  • Gold Falafel House (TIE)
  • Gold Veranda Bistro (TIE) (now catering only)

Best Bakery

  • Platinum Bread Craft
  • Gold Blush Baking Co.
  • Silver Our Daily Bread

Best Special Occasion Cakes

  • Platinum Blush Baking Co.
  • Gold Evie’s Bistro and Bakery
  • Silver Barrister’s Bakery

Best Donuts

  • Platinum Mama Crockett’s Cider Donut Truck
  • Gold Carol Lee Donuts

Best Donuts (Chain)

  • Platinum Duck Donuts
  • Gold Krispy Kreme

Best Fine Chocolates & Truffles

  • Platinum chocolatepaper
  • Gold Baylee’s Best Chocolates
  • Silver Sugar Magnolia

Best Candy Shop

  • Platinum chocolatepaper
  • Gold The Candy Store
  • Silver Sugar Magnolia

Best Ice Cream Shop

  • Platinum Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
  • Gold Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates
  • Silver Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar

Best Shaved Ice

  • Platinum Chillin’ Shaved Ice
  • Gold Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream
  • Silver Bayou Snowballs

Best Local Coffee Shop

  • Platinum Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea
  • Gold Sweet Donkey Coffee House
  • Silver RND Coffee Lounge

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

  • Platinum Wasena City Tap Room & Grill
  • Gold Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
  • Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant (TIE)
  • Silver Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)

Best Brewery

  • Platinum Big Lick Brewing Company
  • Gold Parkway Brewing Company
  • Silver Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Winery

  • Platinum Chateau Morrisette
  • Gold Valhalla Vineyards and Wine
  • Silver Virginia Mountain Winery

Best Bar Food

  • Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold Community Inn
  • Silver Twisted Track Brewpub (TIE)
  • Silver The Village Grill (TIE)

Most Creative Cocktails

  • Platinum Lucky Restaurant
  • Gold Sidecar
  • Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Wine List

  • Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
  • Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)
  • Gold Sidecar

Best Martinis

  • Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
  • Gold Lucky Restaurant
  • Silver Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Happy Hour Deals

  • Platinum Taaza
  • Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Brunch Drinks

  • Platinum Billy’s
  • Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Silver 202 Social House

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

  • Platinum Community Inn
  • Gold Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
  • Silver Lucky Restaurant

Top Bartender

  • Platinum Ashley Panelle, Sidecar
  • Gold Hunter Johnson, Lucky Restaurant (TIE)
  • Gold Taylor Mann, Lucky Restaurant (TIE)
  • GOLD William Drew, Macado’s (TIE)

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

  • Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
  • Gold Montano’s International Restaurant
  • Silver Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Pet-Friendly Patio

  • Platinum The Green Goat
  • Gold Wasena Tap Room & Grill
  • Silver Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

  • Platinum Famous Anthony’s
  • Gold The Roanoker Restaurant
  • Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Best Breakfast Menu

  • Platinum The Roanoker Restaurant
  • Gold Scratch Biscuit Company
  • Silver Famous Anthony’s

Best Place for Lunch

  • Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant
  • Gold The Green Goat
  • Silver Macado’s

Best Place for Healthy Eating

  • Platinum Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Gold RainBowl
  • Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
  • Silver Wildflour Café at Towers (TIE)

Place you could visit 24/7/365

  • Platinum Texas Tavern
  • Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Best Date-Night Spot

  • Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold Sidecar
  • Silver Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine

Best Farm-To-Table Menu

  • Platinum Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Silver The River & Rail Restaurant

Best Outdoor Dining

  • Platinum The Green Goat
  • Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Silver Billy’s

Best for Watching the Game

  • Platinum AllSports Café
  • Gold Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
  • Silver 202 Social House

Best for a Private Party/Celebration

  • Platinum 419 West (TIE)
  • Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)
  • Gold Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Food Truck

  • Platinum Mama Jean’s BBQ
  • Gold Lazy Bulldog Food Truck & Bistro
  • Silver Mama Crockett’s Donuts

Best Late-Night Eats

  • Platinum Texas Tavern
  • Gold Community Inn
  • Silver Benny Marconi’s

Restaurant With Can’t-Miss Daily Specials

  • Platinum Dogwood Restaurant
  • Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE)
  • Gold Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)

Best Vegetarian Menu

  • Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold Screaming Vegan
  • Silver Garden Song Eco Café (TIE)
  • Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant (TIE)

Best Allergen-Friendly Options

  • Platinum Corbin’s Confections
  • Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Downtown Roanoke Restaurant

  • Platinum Billy’s
  • Gold Alexander’s
  • Silver Lucky Restaurant

Best Southwest City/County Restaurant

  • Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant
  • Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Silver Remini’s

Best Salem Restaurant

  • Platinum Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
  • Gold Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar
  • Silver Gina’s Food with Flavor

Best Vinton Restaurant

  • Platinum New York Pizza
  • Gold FarmBurguesa
  • Silver Dogwood Restaurant

Best Smith Mountain Lake Restaurant

  • Platinum Moosie’s
  • Gold Mango’s Bar & Grill
  • Silver Napoli Cowboy

Best 460/Bonsack Area Restaurant

  • Platinum Sal’s Italian Restaurant
  • Gold Café Asia
  • Silver Famous Anthony’s

Best Botetourt County Restaurant

  • Platinum Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Gold Town Center Tap House
  • Silver Three Li’l Pigs BBQ

Best Hollins/North County Restaurant

  • Platinum Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery
  • Gold Lews Restaurant
  • Silver Veranda Bistro (now catering only) 

Want more tips for your easiest holidays at home ever? Read the full article in our latest issue, on newsstands now, or for free in our digital issue linked below! 

The story above is from a preview our November/December 2021. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!