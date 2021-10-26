2022 Dining Awards

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2021. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!

Best Overall Restaurant

Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Best New Restaurant (opened in the last 18 months)

Platinum Sidecar

Sidecar Gold Cast Plates & Pints

Cast Plates & Pints Silver Joe Goodpies Brick Oven Eatery

Best Fine Dining

Platinum Alexander’s

Alexander’s Gold Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Silver The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Overall Staff

Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Silver Montano’s International Restaurant

Top Chef

Platinum Brad Deaton, Sidecar

Brad Deaton, Sidecar Gold Nate Sloan, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Nate Sloan, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Silver Winston Miller, Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse

Hidden Gem

Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse

Cheesesteak Factory Jerkhouse Silver Sidecar

Food Trend You Love

Platinum Small Plates

Small Plates Gold Food Trucks

Food Trucks Silver Farm to Table

Best Appetizers & Small Plates

Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar Gold Sidecar

Sidecar Silver Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Salads

Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Best Biscuits

Platinum Scratch Biscuit Company

Scratch Biscuit Company Gold The Roanoker Restaurant

The Roanoker Restaurant Silver The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Brunch

Platinum The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Silver Our Daily Bread (TIE)

Our Daily Bread (TIE) Silver Billy’s (TIE)

Best Barbecue

Platinum Mama Jean’s BBQ

Mama Jean’s BBQ Gold Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque

Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque Silver Wildwood Smokehouse

Best Barbecue (Chain)

Platinum Mission Barbeque

Best Wings

Platinum AllSports Café

AllSports Café Gold Lews Restaurant

Lews Restaurant Silver Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Best Fried Chicken

Platinum The Roanoker Restaurant

The Roanoker Restaurant Gold Lucky Restaurant

Lucky Restaurant Silver Gina’s Food with Flavor

Best Burgers

Platinum FarmBurguesa

FarmBurguesa Gold Burger in the Square

Burger in the Square Silver Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Best Burgers (Chain)

Platinum Jack Brown’s

Best Pizza

Platinum New York Pizza

New York Pizza Gold Grace’s Place Pizzeria

Grace’s Place Pizzeria Silver Benny Marconi’s

Best Steaks

Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold The Great 611 Steak Company

The Great 611 Steak Company Silver Billy’s

Best Tacos

Platinum Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje

Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje Gold Tacos Rojas

Tacos Rojas Silver Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Best Chili

Platinum Texas Tavern

Texas Tavern Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Silver Famous Anthony’s (TIE)

Famous Anthony’s (TIE) Silver Lews Restaurant (TIE)

Best Sandwiches

Platinum Macado’s

Macado’s Gold New Yorker Delicatessan

New Yorker Delicatessan Silver Brambleton Deli

Freshest Seafood

Platinum Harbor Inn Seafood

Harbor Inn Seafood Gold Rockfish

Rockfish Silver Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Chinese Restaurant

Platinum Szechuan Restaurant

Szechuan Restaurant Gold Café Asia 2

Café Asia 2 Silver Red Palace

Best Japanese Restaurant

Platinum Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse

Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse Gold Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse Silver Ike’s Kitchen

Best Sushi

Platinum Ben Gui Sushi

Ben Gui Sushi Gold Wasabi’s

Wasabi’s Silver Café Asia 2

Best Thai Restaurant

Platinum City Corner 2

City Corner 2 Gold Taste of Asia

Taste of Asia Silver Thai Continental Cuisine

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Platinum Viet Sub

Viet Sub Gold Vina Cafe

Vina Cafe Silver Pho Saigon

Best Indian Restaurant

Platinum Taaza

Taaza Gold Nawab

Best Italian Restaurant

Platinum Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant

Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant Gold Sal’s Italian Restaurant

Sal’s Italian Restaurant Silver Remini’s (TIE)

Remini’s (TIE) Silver Fortunato (TIE)

Best Mexican Restaurant

Platinum Alejandro’s Mexican Grill

Alejandro’s Mexican Grill Gold El Rodeo

El Rodeo Silver Taco Rojas

Best Greek Restaurant

Platinum Athens Corner Grill

Athens Corner Grill Gold Paul’s Restaurant

Paul’s Restaurant Silver Veranda Bistro (now catering only)

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Platinum Athens Corner Grill

Athens Corner Grill Gold Falafel House (TIE)

Falafel House (TIE) Gold Veranda Bistro (TIE) (now catering only)

Best Bakery

Platinum Bread Craft

Bread Craft Gold Blush Baking Co.

Blush Baking Co. Silver Our Daily Bread

Best Special Occasion Cakes

Platinum Blush Baking Co.

Blush Baking Co. Gold Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

Evie’s Bistro and Bakery Silver Barrister’s Bakery

Best Donuts

Platinum Mama Crockett’s Cider Donut Truck

Mama Crockett’s Cider Donut Truck Gold Carol Lee Donuts

Best Donuts (Chain)

Platinum Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts Gold Krispy Kreme

Best Fine Chocolates & Truffles

Platinum chocolatepaper

chocolatepaper Gold Baylee’s Best Chocolates

Baylee’s Best Chocolates Silver Sugar Magnolia

Best Candy Shop

Platinum chocolatepaper

chocolatepaper Gold The Candy Store

The Candy Store Silver Sugar Magnolia

Best Ice Cream Shop

Platinum Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.

Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Gold Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates

Katie’s Ice Cream & Chocolates Silver Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar

Best Shaved Ice

Platinum Chillin’ Shaved Ice

Chillin’ Shaved Ice Gold Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream

Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream Silver Bayou Snowballs

Best Local Coffee Shop

Platinum Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea

Mill Mountain Coffee and Tea Gold Sweet Donkey Coffee House

Sweet Donkey Coffee House Silver RND Coffee Lounge

Best Local Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant)

Platinum Wasena City Tap Room & Grill

Wasena City Tap Room & Grill Gold Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Mac & Bob’s Restaurant Silver Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant (TIE)

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant (TIE) Silver Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)

Best Brewery

Platinum Big Lick Brewing Company

Big Lick Brewing Company Gold Parkway Brewing Company

Parkway Brewing Company Silver Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Winery

Platinum Chateau Morrisette

Chateau Morrisette Gold Valhalla Vineyards and Wine

Valhalla Vineyards and Wine Silver Virginia Mountain Winery

Best Bar Food

Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold Community Inn

Community Inn Silver Twisted Track Brewpub (TIE)

Twisted Track Brewpub (TIE) Silver The Village Grill (TIE)

Most Creative Cocktails

Platinum Lucky Restaurant

Lucky Restaurant Gold Sidecar

Sidecar Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Wine List

Platinum Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE)

Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar (TIE) Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE)

Montano’s International Restaurant (TIE) Gold Sidecar

Best Martinis

Platinum Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse

Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse Gold Lucky Restaurant

Lucky Restaurant Silver Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Happy Hour Deals

Platinum Taaza

Taaza Gold Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Silver Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar

Best Brunch Drinks

Platinum Billy’s

Billy’s Gold Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Silver 202 Social House

Bar Where Everyone Knows Your Name

Platinum Community Inn

Community Inn Gold Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Mac & Bob’s Restaurant Silver Lucky Restaurant

Top Bartender

Platinum Ashley Panelle, Sidecar

Ashley Panelle, Sidecar Gold Hunter Johnson, Lucky Restaurant (TIE)

Hunter Johnson, Lucky Restaurant (TIE) Gold Taylor Mann, Lucky Restaurant (TIE)

Taylor Mann, Lucky Restaurant (TIE) GOLD William Drew, Macado’s (TIE)

Restaurant with the Best Live Entertainment

Platinum Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill Gold Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Pet-Friendly Patio

Platinum The Green Goat

The Green Goat Gold Wasena Tap Room & Grill

Wasena Tap Room & Grill Silver Twisted Track Brewpub

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Platinum Famous Anthony’s

Famous Anthony’s Gold The Roanoker Restaurant

The Roanoker Restaurant Silver Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Best Breakfast Menu

Platinum The Roanoker Restaurant

The Roanoker Restaurant Gold Scratch Biscuit Company

Scratch Biscuit Company Silver Famous Anthony’s

Best Place for Lunch

Platinum Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold The Green Goat

The Green Goat Silver Macado’s

Best Place for Healthy Eating