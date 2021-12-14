40 Under 40: Ashley Browning

Ashley Browning, 35 / Vice President for Enrollment Management, Hollins University

Ashley Browning

Ashley Browning earned her BA in psychology from the University of Virginia in 2007; a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from Hollins University in 2013; and her Doctor of Education in higher education leadership and policy from Vanderbilt University in 2016. She took over her role at Hollins in December 2017; in the fall of 2021, thanks in large part to Browning’s leadership, Hollins welcomed 260 students, the largest incoming class of new students since 1994. She serves on the president’s senior leadership team and staffs the Hollins University Board of Trustees Committee on Enrollment Management and Marketing. She was instrumental in the establishment of the Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education (HOPE) scholar program, spearheaded the permanent adoption of a test-optional admission policy for domestic students and developed and launched the Hollins University Access Academy, a college preparatory partnership with Roanoke City Public Schools. “Hollins plays a vital role in helping young women achieve their personal and professional goals. I am honored to play a small part in that work,” Browning says. “My work allows me to celebrate the accomplishments of young women, and to cheer alongside them as they grow and mature. Our students give me hope for the future!”

Board Member, Community School, August 2019-present

Treasurer, Special Projects Committee, Roanoke Valley Education Consortium, August 2016-present

Recipient of Hollins University's Distinguished Service Award, 2016

Joined Hollins in 2009 as an admission counselor, served as senior admission counselor and student ambassador coordinator (2010-2011); assistant director of admission and student ambassador coordinator (2011-2012); associate director of admission and alumnae recruitment coordinator (2012-2014); and director of admission (2014-2017)

Past president of the Virginia Association of College Registrars and Admission Counselors

Presented nationally to the National Association of College Admission Counseling and regionally to the Potomac and Chesapeake Association for College Admission Counseling and Virginia College Access Network

From the Nomination: “Ashley Browning has been Hollins University's vice president for enrollment management since December 2017. She serves on the president's senior leadership team and collaborates with the president, board of trustees, and senior leadership to develop a strategic vision and implementation plan to reach Hollins' enrollment goals. … Browning was instrumental in the establishment of the Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education (HOPE) scholar program, which specifically supports young women from the greater Roanoke Valley region who wish to pursue a college degree at Hollins with zero tuition debt. She developed and launched the Hollins University Access Academy, a college preparatory partnership with Roanoke City Schools. She also spearheaded the permanent adoption at Hollins of a test-optional admission policy for domestic students in support of a student-centered, holistic approach to admission, meaning ACT and SAT scores will no longer be required when applying for admission. … Browning is a dynamic education professional with demonstrated success as an inspired, goal-oriented team leader. She is superb at relationship management and program management and facilitation. She has exemplary abilities in building rapport and persuasive communication.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Browning: “I love that our region offers access to a beautiful backdrop of outdoor recreation, nestled next to a downtown with a lively arts and music scene. I am thankful to be part of a community that appreciates our beautiful natural resources and shows a commitment to maintaining them for future generations. The quality of life in Roanoke alongside my friends and family make it the perfect place to call home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Browning: "Having grown up in Roanoke, continuing to serve youth in this region through my role at Hollins University has been a gift. Our recently launched Hollins Opportunity for Promise Through Education (HOPE) program, which provides access to a tuition-free undergraduate degree for select local students, is just one example of Hollins' commitment to supporting the advancement of young women in our region."