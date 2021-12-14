40 Under 40: Josh Amos

Josh Amos, 36 / Chief Administrative Officer, Lucas Therapies

Josh Amos

Under the leadership of Josh Amos, Lucas Therapies has doubled in size and increased revenues two-fold. His operation management includes seven clinics, a central business office and two mobile treatment units. He also currently serves as a senior project manager and consultant for H2 Health in the Mergers and Acquisitions division. He is the co-founder and serves as the Chief Technology Officer of Mill Mountain Technologies and the co-owner of Stretch Tech Inc. Amos coordinated “Thing 2,” the second Lucas Therapies mobile clinic to provide free pre-race or pre-event stretching, consultation and treatment to local sporting events participants. “I have worked extensively to ensure the Lucas Therapies standard of care is made available to the entire Roanoke community and surrounding areas,” Amos says. “I believe access to superior Physical and Occupational services is critical to the health and wellness of the Roanoke Valley.”

Earned MBA, School of Business at Virginia Commonwealth University, 2021

Earned Bachelor of Science in Kinesiological Science, University of Maryland, 2012

Platinum winner, Best Physical Therapy Practice, The Roanoker Magazine, 2017-2021

Awarded the MGMA Certificate of Superior Performance

Advanced certifications in Healthcare Administration, IBM Blockchain Essentials, Lean Sigma Six

Member of the National Physique Committee, the Medical Group Management Association, Private Practice Sections Management Committee

From the Nomination: “...With his kinesiology background, Josh Amos joined Lucas Therapies and worked as an Exercise Physiologist as he learned the physical therapy business. Within two years, he was promoted to Practice Administrator in 2015. … While working for Lucas Therapies, Amos has played a pivotal role in the collaboration of numerous community events. He has partnered with the Blood Mobile and the American Heart Association and participated in Tug for Tots along with several other charities. … Amos is an experienced administrator, project manager, and consultant working in the medical practice and commercial business sectors. He is skilled in team building, public speaking, healthcare, leadership, change management, and marketing. With years of experience leading at all levels, Amos possesses executive level management skills and is adaptable to changing environments, juggling multiple projects, and working well under pressure. … All of the performance buzz words used in the other categories do not adequately describe his abilities. As stated earlier, the business has literally doubled in size since he took over as practice administrator and vast majority of this growth is due to the efforts of Josh Amos.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Amos: “I love Roanoke for its diverse offerings of unique eateries, local historic landmarks and extensive range of seasonal and outdoor activities. Roanoke’s proximity to large metropolitan areas makes it a desirable location to live and work.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Amos: “I am passionate about Lucas Therapies and the therapeutic services we provide. I have worked extensively to ensure the Lucas Therapies standard of care is made available to the entire Roanoke community and surrounding areas. I believe access to superior Physical and Occupational services is critical to the health and wellness of the Roanoke Valley.”