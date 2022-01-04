40 Under 40: Wesley Brugh

Wesley Brugh, 30 / Financial Advisor/Founding Partner, New York Life/Eagle Strategies LLC, DBA The Conner Group

Wesley Brugh

Wesley Brugh earned his degree in Career and Technical Education from Old Dominion University in 2013. He joined New York Life in 2014, at the age of 23, helping form The Conner Group DBA in 2016. In 2017, he also joined Courtney Hoge, a long-time NYL-Financial Professional as a business partner. Brugh consistently ranks in the top three percent nationally with New York Life and its affiliates, finished NYL’s 2021 Council Year in the top 250 nationally out of roughly 12,000 and affiliated with Eagle Strategies LLC, New York Life's Financial Planning and Wealth Management Division/Registered Investment Advisory Firm in 2019. He currently serves on the Foundation Board of Directors for the Roanoke Rescue Mission and is an ambassador for the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce. Brugh also coaches basketball and T-ball in Botetourt County and previously at Hidden Valley High School. “Sports are another one of my passions,” he says. “Some of the people who had the biggest impact on my life were coaches. I look forward to taking that passion and passing it along to future generations through coaching.”

Member of New York Life's Executive Council (2015 and 2017)

Member of New York Life's President's Council (2016, 2018, 2019)

Member of New York Life's Chairman's Council (2020 and 2021)

Million Dollar Round Table (2016-2018)

MDRT Court of the Table (2019)

MDRT Top of the Table (2020 and 2021)

Serves on the Foundation Board of Directors for the Roanoke Rescue Mission

Is an ambassador for the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce

Financial Industries Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 6, 7, 63 and 66 Licensed

From the Nomination: “I am honored to nominate Wesley A. Brugh for The Roanoker 40 Under 40 Awards in the Financial and Insurance Service category. Brugh is a 30-year-old Roanoke Valley native who, after college, because of his love for family and the Roanoke Valley, chose to return to his community to begin his career. He has established himself as a successful Financial Advisor who is highly regarded by his peers. … Brugh goes above and beyond to ensure that his clients are served individually at the highest level. He’s truly an empathetic advisor who puts himself in his client’s shoes and keeps their best interests at heart. The way he communicates and connects with his clients on both a personal and professional level are what sets him apart from others in his field. Brugh is the epitome of hard work. As a small business owner, he knows that what he puts into his business will determine what he gets out of it. Brugh has worked since the age of 15½ so the energy and effort it takes to help run and grow a practice is not new to him. He is diligent in his day-to-day service and outreach. He helps each client map their future goals, plans and objectives to his absolute best ability.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Brugh: “Minus being away at college, Roanoke/Botetourt has always been home to me. I knew that this was where I wanted to end up raising my family with my wife, Jordan. What I love most about Roanoke is having a lot of the same amenities as the larger cities but with more of a small town feel. I have a hard time going anywhere without running into someone I know, which I love. Plus the mountains and SML aren’t too shabby either. I also love the growth the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas are seeing. There are so many outlets doing a great job attracting new talent and economic developments to the area.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Brugh: “Outside of my family, my biggest passion is the work I do for my clients. I like to think that they are better off because of the work we have done together. Sports are another one of my passions. Some of the people who had the biggest impact on my life were coaches. I look forward to taking that passion and passing it along to future generations through coaching.”