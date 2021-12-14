40 Under 40: Lisa Linger

Lisa Linger, 31 / Founder/Director, Mental Health in Motion Dance Company

Lisa Linger

As a nationally certified counselor, Lisa Linger founded Mental Health in Motion Dance Company (MHIM) to provide mental health advocacy, education and awareness to our communities in meaningful and creative ways. Linger carries her mission out through educational dance presentations, interactive group self-care and wellness workshops and youth classes and activities. Linger works collaboratively with other dancers, educators, artists and community members, with 2021 events held at Brandon Oaks, downtown pop-ups and virtual wellness workshops to healthcare workers and mental health professionals. She is a lead fitness instructor at Pure Barre Roanoke and a dance member of City Modern Ensemble of the Roanoke Ballet Theatre. “It's the inspiring people I've met along the way ... who have allowed [MHIM] to continue and blossom into what it has become today ... our hope is to be able to foster a heart understanding of these topics rather than just a head knowledge, for when our emotional perceptions shift, our actions tend to follow and we begin to interact with the world in more informed and empathic ways.”

Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Bachelor of Arts in Biology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2012

Master of Science in Couples and Family Counseling, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, 2015

Member of the Inaugural Steering Committee of the 110 Society with Taubman Museum of Art.

Member/Volunteer of Christ Our Redeemer Church

From the Nomination: “Lisa Linger founded MHIM to provide mental health advocacy, education, and awareness to our communities in creative and meaningful ways. … Linger has created and fostered a collaborative artistic and medical community which bridges the gap between dance, music, visual arts and mental health. … Linger is a force for good. She strives daily in all areas of her life to spread access and information surrounding mental health in our area. She is so good at translating complex and often hard to talk about topics into beautiful works of art that can break down barriers of understanding for all ages and demographics.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Linger: “Roanoke is truly a hidden gem. I moved here in 2017 knowing only a little bit about the city and immediately felt the vibrancy and growth potential. Rarely can you find a city large enough to have a diversity of spaces to explore and enjoy, yet small enough for it to still feel welcoming to new ideas and growth. I love being surrounded by mountains with so much accessibility to the outdoors while still living close to a lively downtown where we can enjoy festivals year round, great restaurants and a growing arts scene. Roanoke is also unique in the way it contains so many pockets of neighborhoods where you can find a blend of beautiful homes, churches, schools, parks, greenway space, restaurants, shopping, art and more all in one spot. But beyond the city structure, I truly love the community of artists and change makers I've met here. While I'm still working to learn and understand Roanoke's history, I currently see the incredibly inspiring individuals who are here now and fully believe in a future for this city that allows space for all people to thrive, and that's what excites me the most.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Linger: “I'm a developer at heart with a strong passion for normalizing conversations around mental and social health. I've also been a life-long dancer and performing arts enthusiast. The combination of these threads led me to start Mental Health in Motion. It's the inspiring people I've met along the way who have either partnered with, supported, or been intimately involved with Mental Health in Motion who have allowed it to continue and blossom into what it has become today. Witnessing this and being a part of so many profound conversations as a result of this mission has been incredibly impactful for me, as I hope it has been for the rest of our community. At the end of the day, our hope is to be able to foster a heart understanding of these topics rather than just a head knowledge, for when our emotional perceptions shift, our actions tend to follow, and we begin to interact with the world in more informed and empathic ways.”