40 Under 40: Joe Kraft

Joe Kraft, 38 / Owner/Realtor, The Joe Kraft Team

Joe Kraft moved to Roanoke from Southern California in 2002 and his love of architecture, neighborhood history and public service led him to becoming a real estate agent in 2008. With his own business now including six licensed agents, Kraft has been a realtor and business owner for 15 years. He sold over 120 homes in 2020, in addition to selling over $31.5 million worth of real estate in the Roanoke Valley two years in a row (2020-21). He is a top five realtor in both dollar volume and number of sales. He also recently passed his license requirements for the state of Florida. Even with such success, clients insist Kraft always makes them feel like family, buying and selling the house with them, rather than for them. He is also an Old Southwest Community Leader and Neighborhood advocate, having previously served as a Director at Large and President, reaching out to other neighborhood committees to come up with ideas and solutions. “In several cases I am the first impression of our community,” Kraft says. “My passion for being an advocate for Roanoke can become a deciding factor for people to make our valley a place to call home.”

Silver, Best Individual Real Estate Agent, 2020, Roanoker Magazine

Top Producer, September 2021, Roanoke Real Producers

Diamond Award Winner, Lichtenstein Rowan Realtors, 2019

From the Nomination: “Joe Kraft has always been family to every single client. He always makes sure you feel like you are purchasing the house with him, instead of him selling you. Definitely not a used car salesman. He has sold an enormous amount of real estate and found ways to do so during a pandemic. He has grown from being an individual realtor, by expanding his team to eight. His billboards over the Roanoke area are one of a kind by simply saying “ Hello” in his advertising. People remember his billboards because of his personal touch. Kraft is a driven individual who cares deeply for his client and their experience during the buying and selling process. Kraft is a top producing realtor with $34 million in sales last year alone. He is on a trajectory to surpass those numbers this year. He grew his team to eight and continues to expand his horizons. Kraft has integrity. If one does not have integrity, they have nothing. Joe cares about people. He listens, offers advice where needed and guides individuals through the buying/purchasing process when it comes to their next home. Kraft deserves this recognition. He is hard-working, reliable and never forgets to stay humble and kind.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Kraft: “At first impression, you see a valley surrounded by beautiful Blue Ridge mountains; with a closer look, you find a welcoming community that participates in neighborhood life and shares an interest in building a better Roanoke together.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Kraft: “In several cases I am the first impression of our community. My passion for being an advocate for Roanoke can become a deciding factor for people to make our valley a place to call home.”