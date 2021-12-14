40 Under 40: Meredith Hundley

Meredith Hundley, 36 / Director, Research, Planning and Grants, Valleys Innovation Council (an affiliate of Verge)

Originally from Smithfield with deep Virginia roots, Dr. Meredith Hundley has developed coalitions across the region between governments, business and education to win major grant support for a number of initiatives that support the growth of the innovation economy in our region. She played a vital role with forming an innovation coalition in the Roanoke-Alleghany region that includes over 20 organizations, and worked with regional stakeholders to create the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority. She has written and won more than $750,000 in state and foundation grants to support and expand VIC-affiliated programs that grow our entrepreneurial ecosystem. Her help with Virginia Tech’s presidential search resulted in hiring Tim Sands and she has worked to create and implement VT’s Beyond Boundaries presidential visioning initiative. “Finding the resources to develop and implement programs that address needs in our community around innovation and entrepreneurship [is my passion],” she says, “as well as building and supporting collaborative partnerships to drive change.”

Earned Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, with minors in Spanish and Law and the Liberal Arts, University of Richmond, 2007

Earned Master of Public Administration Concentration: Nonprofit Management degree, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2008

Earned Ph.D in Public Administration, Virginia Tech, 2017

Developed coalitions across the region between governments, business and education to win major grant support for a number of initiatives that support the growth of the innovation economy in our region including: $290k for RBTC to develop a software development intern and apprenticeship program for employers to use students in our region's colleges and universities and adults retraining themselves to outsource software development projects; $200k for blockchain curriculum and programming development at VT

Worked with regional stakeholders to design the Valleys Innovation Council and then relaunch the Roanoke-Blacksburg Innovation Network as VIC in 2018

Written and won more than $750,000 (exact: $767,207 as of Nov 1) in state and foundation grants to support and expand VIC-affiliated programs that grow the regional innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem

Secured $982,442 as a federal EDA grant in 2020 to support expansion of RAMP and other innovation ecosystem building activities as part of a $2m project leveraging resources from VIC, RBTC, Roanoke City, Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), and Virginia Tech

Written or collaborated on winning state grants for other regional organizations totaling more than $1.33m to grow the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem

Coordinated a 14-member coalition for a Roanoke Innovates Build Back Better proposal to strengthen and expand the Roanoke Innovation Corridor and supporting health and life sciences ecosystem through a portfolio of 8 projects

Facilitated the creation or expansion of regional coalitions to support entrepreneurship and identify priority areas for investment. More than 83 people have participated across Roanoke/NRV/Lynchburg with 35 people in Roanoke's coalition.

Developed a Strategic Investment Plan to lift up priority projects needed to strengthen the region's innovation-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem--currently working with regional stakeholders and funders to develop strategies to implement the recommendations as lead on VIC's Regional Entrepreneurship Initiative

Member of church choir at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Blacksburg

From the Nomination: “In her role as Director of Research, Planning and Grants for Valleys Innovation Council, Dr. Hundley has developed coalitions across the region between governments, business and education to win major grant support for a number of initiatives that support the growth of the innovation economy in our region. … She is often called upon by regional partners to provide technical assistance with federal and state grant opportunities that have brought in significant grant support for programming. She is an extremely dedicated professional and well deserving of consideration. I heartily recommend Hundley for this recognition. … Her research and work efforts really drove the formation and mission of Valleys Innovation Council, which fills an entirely different role than traditional economic development organizations. VIC is working to ensure that the region has the right ecosystem ingredients to provide for a thriving technology based start-up environment. This includes programs and services like accelerators, design thinking programs, angel investor groups, venture capital, talent development and attraction and mentorship. It also requires strategic thinking about future industry domains in which our region may have competitive advantages. For example, leveraging research at the Fralin Biomedical Institute, or Virginia Tech's research expertise in autonomous systems, agtech, computer sciences, data analytics, cybersecurity, AI etc. This requires futuristic thinking and planning abilities, which Hundley possesses.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Hundley: “Its passion for moving forward and the vision by the City's local government to invest in the long game to transform the region rather than looking for a quick fix.”

How does your passion impact our community?

Hundley: “Finding the resources to develop and implement programs that address needs in our community around innovation and entrepreneurship. Building and supporting collaborative partnerships to drive change.”